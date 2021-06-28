Google security update breaks links to old videos and drive files





Future Google security updates will soon break links to unlisted YouTube videos and drive files unless you take action now.

Starting July 23, Google will publish a security update to make link sharing on YouTube and Drive more secure. In particular, this update removes links to YouTube videos that aren’t on the list and automatically marks them as “private.” This will happen for all private videos uploaded before January 1, 2017, unless you opt out.

Before the changes take effect, log in to your YouTube account, go to YouTube Studio, go to Content, filter by Visibility, and select Private Video. If you filter videos by date, you can only select videos that were uploaded before January 1, 2017.

If you have an old video that is affected by a security update and you do nothing, viewers who have links to videos that are not on the list will not be able to access the video. If the link is embedded in a website or shared on social media, it will also stop working.

Likes and comments related to the video will no longer be published with the video, but will remain associated and will reappear if one day you want to change the status of the video from private to public.

If you keep your video private, you can share it with up to 50 email addresses, but only if you’re accessing the link from a browser connected to your Google account.

To opt out, fill out this form by July 23 and the video and its links will remain intact. Views, likes, and comments are unchanged. However, there is no benefit to security updates.

Another option is to choose to publish the affected video. The links to them remain the same, and the same applies to the data associated with them.

However, keep in mind that this option has the same effect on your viewers as uploading a new video to your channel. Subscribers will be notified of “new” video releases and will also appear in feeds, search results, and recommendations.

YouTube Studio has the option to update this visibility individually or in bulk.

The final option is to re-upload the videos and keep them private to benefit from security updates. Of course, if you upload a copy of the video again, a new URL will be generated, so be careful to change the link where you want to embed it.

Link sharing security updates also affect items stored in Google Drive. Files and folders stored in the cloud affected by the change will contain a new URL with the resource key in the link. If you already have access to the affected file, or if you have direct access to it, you can open it without opening the file or folder. You need a resource key. If not, you need to request access.

From July 26th to August 25th, the free Gmail users who affected the item will be notified of the change and will see a detailed list of the affected items. Finally, starting September 13, the drive will apply updates to all affected files.

