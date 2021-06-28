Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy on June 28th





By Sayantani Sanial June 28, 2021

Tech stocks offer investors great opportunities to grow. High-tech stocks include research, creation, and distribution of high-tech-based products and services. Investing in technology sector equities is always risky, but the current movements in the global technology market are driving investors to invest in top technology equities for easy and fast returns. Increasing use of artificial intelligence, software as a service (SaaS) technology, etc. will greatly increase the value of technology.

According to Yahoo Finance, Analytics Insight provides a list of the top five technology stocks.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited:

Today’s price: $ 228.5

Market capitalization: $ 61.981 billion

Alibaba has reigned as one of the top tech stocks for the past few weeks. The recent launch of cloud operating systems compatible with multiple chip architectures is rapidly gaining popularity in the technical arena. Alibaba Cloud is one of the fastest growing businesses in China’s e-commerce system.

Apple:

Today’s price: $ 133.11

Market capitalization: $ 2221.29B

The company has witnessed continued growth in stock prices since 2020. With the iPhone 12 released last fall, Apple has always been at the top. Market analysts today predict that this may not be the case in 2021. Nonetheless, Apples Keynote’s speech at the Worldwide Developers Conference claims that despite all the hurdles, the company is growing and will continue to grow over the next few years.

Microsoft:

Today’s price: $ 265.02

Market capitalization: $ 1996.02B

Recently, at a virtual event, Microsoft launched Windows 11 and made some major changes to its long-standing operating system. Microsoft is one of the top technology companies, and recent developments and innovations in the areas of healthcare, agriculture and sustainability have helped companies maintain their position and attract new customers to the technology stock market. I will.

com Inc:

Today’s price: $ 3401.46

Market capitalization: $ 1715.44B

Of the top five, Amazon is one of the most expensive stocks that investors can buy. Recently, the company has hosted events to support the local economy, helping with the latest turmoil caused by economic market pandemics. Thousands of manufacturers from both large and small organizations participated in the event, benefiting several craftsmen and weavers working in various companies.

Tesla:

Today’s price: $ 671.87

Market capitalization: $ 64.723 billion

Tesla has been at the forefront of the production of electric and other vehicles. The innovation aims to make electric vehicles cheaper. This battery could be a solution to lower the price of the battery. This reduces a significant portion of the overall cost of manufacturing an electric vehicle.

