12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) Review: Everything got excited without doing anything





Expert Ratings at a Glance
Pros
Excellent Screen and Design
Great FaceTime Features
Crazy Fast CPU and GPU Speed
Cons
Expensive
Some Pro Features and Apps
Our Verdict

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the best tablet Apple and anyone else has ever made. But with a starting price of $ 1,099, it’s hard to recommend buying it.

It’s undeniable that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is gorgeous and incredibly powerful hardware. It’s one of the best techs I’ve ever had, the fastest iPad I’ve ever had, and much more for tablets released over the next five years to surpass it. It’s hard to imagine going.

Of course, the same is true for the 2020 model. The 2021 iPad Pro looks not much different from the replacement model and earlier 2018 iPad Pro. And the upgrades that the new model brings, especially the Retina XDR display, 5G modem, and M1 processor, aren’t immediately noticeable to anyone using it. In fact, unless you compare it side-by-side with the 2020 model, you may not know what iPad Pro you are actually using.

The M1 iPad Pro (right) is impressive, but the improvements from the 2020 model (left) aren’t immediately apparent.

Michael Simon / IDG

Still, it’s hard to tell them apart. That’s not the only reason not to buy. If you’re willing to spend more than $ 3,000 on your tablet, that’s definitely not the case. But money is likely to be the target, so I’m just as happy as spending less on last year’s model or buying an iPad Air.

Attention target

It may be strange to start a review of the iPad by discussing the camera, but it represents all the great and frustrating things about the iPad Pro. Apple claims to sell the iPad as a portrait device like the iPhone, but the natural trend is to pick it up and hold it vertically.

After more than a decade and dozens of iterations, I don’t know when Apple will admit that the iPad is a landscape device. I didn’t know how many times I picked up my iPad Pro and blocked the camera with my thumb, so Face ID was blocked and I had to change the grip or enter my passcode. When lifted horizontally, the iPad’s camera is in the perfect place to be blocked, and it’s a bit annoying that no one at Apple seems to believe this is a problem.

The camera on the new iPad Pro (top) is much better than the 2020 version (bottom).

IDG

As for the front camera itself, Apple has upgraded it from a plain 0082 / 2.27MP camera to a ƒ / 2.412MP ultra-wide camera with 2x optical zoom out. The difference is huge, and if you make multiple FaceTime calls, both you and the person you’re calling will immediately notice the difference. It finally took the iPad Pro’s selfie camera to the level of the iPhone, which had a higher quality camera since the iPhone 11.

During FaceTime calls, the camera can be unnaturally placed to the left of your line of sight, and Apple has released a new feature called CenterStage that solves that problem to some extent. When you shift out of the center of the frame, the camera pans and zooms and stays in the center of the frame as if someone was shooting you. This is a great feature that works smoothly and without distractions, and when combined with attention correction, it can nicely hide the fact that most people are pointing in the wrong direction.

But if that’s the only complaint I have about the iPad Pro’s design, Apple is much right. If you move the camera and rotate the Apple logo, the iPad Pro’s design will look great, even if it’s not a bit old. The iPad Pro’s design hasn’t changed much since the 2018 Liquid Retina redesign. There is a reason for that. It’s basically perfect. It’s a bit heavier and thicker than last year’s model, but people won’t notice it, especially if it’s very ergonomic. In fact, it’s so similar to the 2020 model that the old keyboard case folds nicely, even with an extra 0.5mm perimeter.

The iPad Pro’s design is a bit outdated at this point, but it’s hard to spot many shortcomings.

Michael Simon / IDG

The bezel is unobtrusively small, wide enough to hold (thanks to top-notch edge removal), and the curved corners of the display nicely reflect the contours of the device itself. I’m not against the new colors — once again, silver and space gray are the only choices — but the iPad Pro’s design is still great years later.

Greater display

If you’ve used the largest iPad Pro before, the screens look very similar. It’s the same 12.9-inch as usual, and despite Apple’s current use of mini-LED technology and an additional $ 100 change, it doesn’t seem to change much at first glance.

It’s not necessarily a criticism. Previously, all iPad Pro displays were LCDs, but they were one of the best displays in the industry, comparable to competitors’ OLED screens. If you compare the Retina XDR display side-by-side with the previous model’s Liquid Retina display, you’ll certainly see the difference, but the visual difference isn’t as noticeable as the specs believe.

Unless you make a direct comparison between the 2021 iPad Pro (top) and the 2020 model (bottom), it’s very difficult to see any improvement.

Michael Simon / IDG

It’s definitely bright (Apple says it can reach 1,600 knits, but no matter how bright the ambient light was, it couldn’t exceed 900), and most people probably go far beyond that. It will keep it at a visually pleasing level. There’s also a much better contrast in line with the quality of the OLED (1,000,000: 1: 1,800: 1), but you’ll probably notice it unless you’re performing a very specific task or watching a very specific HDR movie scene. There will be no.

Upgrades can be more noticeable to creative professionals who frequently use Apple Pencil and visually assess the vivid color accuracy provided by Retina XDR displays. If you need a 12.9-inch iPad Pro display, and more importantly, if you have the money, you won’t be disappointed, but it’s not a breakthrough visual upgrade to Retina or OLED on your iPhone.

Literally, affordable speed

Another upgrade Apple has brought to the iPad Pro this year is the same M1 processor as that of the Apple Silicon Mac. And, like that of the Apple Silicon Mac, it’s very fast.

IDG

If you’ve seen the benchmarks for a 24-inch iMac or 13-inch MacBook Pro, you’ll know exactly what the iPad Pro brings. Compared to the iPad Air’s A14, it’s even faster than the virtual A14X, especially in Geekbench’s Compute test, with incredible versatility. And when it comes to graphics, the M1 has completely blown away the previous iPad Pro.

IDG

However, despite the new chip, battery life isn’t that long. Apple rates all iPads manufactured to date with the same 10-hour battery life, which can take up to an hour or even an hour. In my tests, the iPad Pro is well within that range. This means you don’t have to worry about plugging it in unless you use it for hours or leave it unplugged for days.

Speaking of plugins, it can charge the same 18W fast as the 2020 model, but it doesn’t have wireless charging or MagSafe yet, but the port supports Thunderbolt devices for faster data transfer and higher resolution monitors. I will. The only problem is that Apple hasn’t yet upgraded the iPad OS accordingly, especially when it comes to external displays. The only option is to mirror the iPad Pro’s display to a second monitor. This is a less than ideal experience that is terribly lacking for dual screen workstations.

This year’s cellular models use 5G modems instead of LTE, which makes them faster in areas where 5G networks are available. Especially if you have an iPhone 12 nearby, it would be nice to have one, but not so much. When I tested Verizon’s 5G network, it had a top speed of about 80Mbps, which was faster than last year’s LTE model. However, with the results obtained using the iPhone 12 hotspot, I’m not sure if the additional costs and monthly fees are worth it for now. It’s nice to have, and it provides a little bit of future-proof, but like the screen, it’s not required. Or it’s worth the $ 200 upgrade fee Apple charges (formerly $ 130).

Suppressed by the same constraint

For the first time, Apple has listed the iPad Pro’s RAM specifications, starting with the same 8GB as the base M1Mac, with 16GB available in the 1GB and 2GB storage tiers. This is a lot of RAM for the iPad (previously the iPad Pro model was full of 6GB and the iPad Air only had 4GB), and like the screen and chip, I’m not sure if all the memory is needed.

The 2021 iPad Pro has the same rear camera array as the 2020 model.

Michael Simon / IDG

On a Mac, increasing RAM is always a good thing, but iPadOS is not macOS. Currently, each app is limited to 5GB of RAM, and the iPadOS 15 changes this for some apps, but it rarely does so much that the iPad Pro requires 16GB of RAM. Also, due to the simplification of multitasking, it is unlikely that the system will use it near available memory. Some people will ridicule the concept, but the fact remains that the iPad Air, with its low specs and hundreds of cheaper costs, can do the same.

The app opens instantly, scrolling is incredibly smooth, and Safari feels very snappy. So while the 2021 iPad Pro is certainly faster, the 2020 model is also faster. With benchmarks and specs that completely blow away the previous model, the 2021 iPad Pro should be a leap ahead of its predecessor. That’s not necessarily the iPad Pro’s failure, but why Apple set up the iPad OS. Despite being detached from the iPhone two years ago, the iPad operating system is still trapped in some rut, with no real benefit to professional users or gamers. The iPad Pro does everything better, but the speed and graphics improvements don’t make the biggest difference possible.

The M1 iPad Pro (above) is very similar to the 2020 model, but with a Thunderbolt USB-C port and an antenna line that supports 5G networks.

Michael Simon / IDG

And other than raising the RAM limit, the iPad OS 15 update can’t take advantage of the incredible speed of the iPad Pro. We’re still waiting for professional apps like Final Cut Pro and Xcode, and Apple doesn’t give power users a compelling reason to jump to Pro. Some might argue that Face ID, the rear camera system, and the big screen justify the cost, but there’s no specific benefit to using a Mac Pro instead of a Mac mini when switching iPad Air. The facts do not change. And iPad Pro.

Need to buy a 12.9-inch iPad Pro?

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is arguably the best tablet Apple has ever made. The display is gorgeous, the processor is a desktop caliber, and the front camera is very good, but more expensive than ever.

Yes, you are getting more speed and pixels for your money, but whether it is obvious in your daily use is another question. If you’re willing to spend more than $ 1,099 on your tablet, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the absolute cream for tablet crops with more power, pixels, and performance than you need. There’s really nothing in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro class, including the 11-inch siblings. Frankly, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has allowed Apple to suspend updates for three years and still circulate around other tablets.

The 2021 iPad Pro is available in silver and space gray and is starting to feel a bit old.

Michael Simon / IDG

However, there are few negatives in this review, with a 4-star score, but it’s not really recommended for anyone who isn’t yet crazy about buying a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The screen is great, but not noticeably better than last year. The chip is fast, but not noticeably faster than last year. The front camera has been improved, but has gone unnoticed. OK, the front camera is much better. But that’s not really the reason for spending more than $ 1,000 on upgrades.

Get it if you need it. However, if you need to increase your budget, get the last year’s model. Or even better, get an iPad Air.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

