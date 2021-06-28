New technology is revolutionizing the preservation of art with the quantum leap.The tools that can protect your collection are:





Preservation of art seems to be as old as art production itself, but this field has changed dramatically in recent years.

Conservator-restors have not only developed new codes of ethics, but also poached techniques from areas such as biochemistry and geophysics to better understand works of art.

As Margaret Holben Ellis, a conservator and emeritus professor at New York University (NYU), said, many of the latest technologies used in this area are under the umbrella of imaging, imaging, and imaging.

Some restorers have gorgeous machines that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to look under the hood of millions of dollars of painting. Also, the latest tools are customized open source software that can be used with off-the-shelf cameras.

The trade, formerly known as art restoration, involves more than just repair. The conservator-restor investigates how the object was created. Evaluate their condition. Determine the best way to stabilize them. Then, if necessary, repair them reversibly if possible.

Conservators need to keep up with the times, as artists are known for using the latest materials, from video to software. NYU also has a new program to train time-based media conservator-restors, covering everything from videotapes to websites. If possible, the restorer consults with the creator himself. The Whitney Museum of American Art, New York has formalized this process with a media preservation initiative. This initiative advises artists on how their work can be preserved and restored in the future.

This is some of the most fascinating tools and technologies that conservator-restors use to research, preserve and restore valuable works of art.

X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF)

Conservator-restors are always looking for ways to analyze their artwork in a non-destructive way. Corey Rogge, a research scientist at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, said one of the powerful tools in this effort is X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF), a technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials, including under the surface of paintings. ). ..

Two years ago, the museum used these tools to analyze Franz Kline Orange and Blackwall (1959) using a machine (about $ 350,000) lent by nSynergies, which was slightly above the lodge’s budget. did.

According to Rogge, you can see some iterations of this configuration. Some areas that are now black or white were once bright red.How can i get an idea [Kline’s] The vision of the work has evolved and changed. This is useful because most artists don’t write about their process.

Infrared heating tool

Not all museums have their own conservation and restoration equipment, and institutions in the northeastern United States are seeking help from the Williamstown Center for the Conservation of Arts. One of those tools is a non-contact infrared heating tool designed by an Australian engineer named Robin Hodgisona, a renowned savior in the world of art preservation, says Maggie Balkovich, a quasi-painting conservator at the center. I did.

According to Barkovich, this device can be used to prevent paint from floating, brittle, or peeling, causing damage or paint loss. Flake-like paint can be safely hardened and reattached without touching the paint. “

For example, if a painting is damaged by a fire, the paint can become blisters.

“In local cases, brittle blisters spurt out after a fire, suffer losses, and need to adhere immediately,” she said. “For paintings that can withstand the brunt of fire, the film thickness is so brittle that it is a humidifying and non-contact infrared heating tool. [can be] Necessary to prevent further loss.

3D image and reflection conversion image (RTI)

Emily Frank, a conservator at the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum and a consultant at the NYUs Institute for the Study of the Ancient World, states that conservators are doing an exciting job in 3D imaging.

She said that especially large monuments allow for global collaboration and are especially important during a coronavirus pandemic where scientists are unable to move freely to the site under investigation. You can use such tools to detect changes in objects over time.

According to Frank, the reflection-converted image is 2D. You can use RTI to capture an image and run it in software to virtually move the light around the surface at a fine level. This is especially useful when studying objects with inscriptions that need to be inspected on a microscale in the light they collect.

Ancient art is huge and exposed to sunlight all day long, making it difficult to see faded and shallow inscriptions, which often makes it impossible to move, “she says.

However, her work is often quite low-tech. I often use cheap off-the-shelf camera equipment to create state-of-the-art output using free or open source software such as ImageJ or Python.

Reflection Imaging Spectroscopy (RIS)

Seeing Mars’ Perseverance Rover analyzing the geology of the Red Planet reveals the technology John Delaney, a senior imaging scientist at the National Museum in Washington, DC, is using to explore works of art. I have a clue.

NASA uses reflection imaging spectroscopy (RIS) to look for minerals formed under water quality conditions (the basic conditions of life we ​​know), while Delaney uses RIS to look for Giovanni Bellini and Jackson. Identify the minerals in paintings by artists such as Pollock. ..

A new field of museums, RIS, is used by only a handful of institutions.

According to Delaney, companies sell hyperspectral imaging cameras, which are very popular in remote sensing of the Earth, but they are in much brighter conditions than museums. It’s combined with its own camera system as it needs to be modified to increase sensitivity. Major institutions such as the National Gallery in London and the Getty Museum in California are following his leadership.

One of Delaney’s recent projects is studying the Feast of the Gods (1514/1529), a canvas painted by Belini and later modified by Titian as well as Dosso Dossi, which element of the painting by which artist. Was to determine if he was responsible. Create an image of the work before the intervention of Dossi and Titian.

LDI-TOF-MS, LCMSMS, PMF

Another leader in this area is the Harvard Museum Strauss Center for Conservation and Technical Studies, sometimes referred to as the museum’s crown gem.

The Strauss Center has worked to triumphantly unveil a complete set of Mark Rothko murals that have been exposed to direct sunlight for decades. With the help of digital projection, the scientists were able to mimic the original appearance of the work.

During the analysis of the painting, experts used LDI-TOF-MS (deep breath! Laser desorption / ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry) to analyze the pigments in the painting.

This technology was introduced to Straus by experts in the pharmaceutical industry. Narayan Kandekar, the director of the center, said we were the lab that introduced it to the scene.

Meanwhile, LCMSMS (Microcapillary Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry) and PMF (Peptide Mass Fingering) were used to analyze the dye-binding material (another deep breath!).

These technologies allow for very accurate and fine identification of materials. For example, LCMSMS helped Rosco pinpoint the type of egg used for the binder.

According to Kandekar, things can be identified down to the species level. This may sound like a trivial matter. However, looking at the medieval manuscripts, it is possible that the artist used chicken eggs instead of duck or goose eggs. They made a very specific choice.

All this information will help us know how to take care of things, he said. The best form of conservation is prevention.

Despite all the bells and whistles, the ultimate purpose remains the same.

The goal of art, what it means, how it was made, what it was made of, and how to care for it has not changed at all. There are sophisticated tools to answer these questions, but these simple goals are still in place. That’s everything.

