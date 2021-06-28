Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus accelerates games and AI on high-end 5G phones





Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus will be available on mobile phones later this year.

Qualcomm

The phone speed is improving. Qualcomm announced on Monday the latest high-end smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 888 Plus. The chipset supercharges the Snapdragon 888, which arrived earlier this year on premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Qualcomm has increased the clock speed of the Snapdragon 888 Plus CPU (chipset brain) from 2.84GHz on the Snapdragon 888 to 3GHz. This improvement allows phone users to better complete intensive tasks such as streaming video and playing games. Qualcomm has also improved its artificial intelligence capabilities by more than 20%, making video calls and entertainment more immersive.

Cut chatter

Subscribe to the CNET mobile newsletter for the latest phone news and reviews.

According to Qualcomm, device makers are working on over 130 designs using the Snapdragon 888 and 888 Plus. The 888 Plus will be available on devices starting in the third quarter.

Qualcomm’s next CEO, Cristiano da Sil, said in a virtual presentation at Mobile World Congress 2021, “It will drive a highly intelligent entertainment experience, including AI-enhanced gameplay, streaming and photography.” .. Flagship Android devices around the world. “

Playing now: Look at this: Chip supply is scarce and it may not get any better …

7:10

Although MWC is proceeding directly in Barcelona this week, most major companies have effectively opted to participate instead of sending employees to Spain. This includes Qualcomm, Samsung, Google and Ericsson. 5G is expected to be a key topic in the conference, typically bringing together executives from mobile phone designers, chip makers, networking providers, app and software designers, and a variety of other mobile-focused companies. ..

With the coronavirus radically changing our world, continuous progress in 5G is more important than ever. Next-generation cellular technology, which is 10 to 100 times faster than 4Gand’s rapid fire response, has the potential to improve everything from simple video conferencing to telemedicine, advanced augmented reality, and virtual reality. In the United States, few phones are on the market without 5G this year, and ultra-fast millimeter-wave versions are standard on devices such as Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup. Many consumers now have 5G phones, but there is still no “killer app” that shows them what the connection can really do.

Amon spent much of MWC’s keynote, and Qualcomm showed it to reporters before the meeting to talk about Qualcomm’s efforts to push 5G beyond the phone. The company’s cellular technology is currently used in the infrastructure that powers PCs, automobiles, smart Internet of Things devices, fixed wireless products, and 5G networks.

“Qualcomm is actually running the opportunity our technology now has to go beyond mobile,” Amon said in a meeting with a former MWC reporter.

Qualcomm, along with the Snapdragon 888 Plus, announced the second generation 5GRAN platform for small cells. This technology extends millimeter waves to more places indoors and outdoors, as well as new places around the world. It also introduces new low-bandwidth 5G capabilities with small cell densities in public and private networks. Qualcomm’s new 5G DU X100 Accelerator Card gives operators and infrastructure vendors access to high-performance, low-latency, power-efficient 5G.

On the phone, Qualcomm said more than 35 operators and device manufacturers around the world are working on millimeter-wave support. The speed of this technology is super fast, but not as reliable as the mid-band and low-band versions of 5G. It can only travel a short distance and is blocked by trees, windows and other items.

Verizon is the number one supporter of millimeter waves, and almost every other carrier in the world favors the slower and more reliable 5G version. Even in the United States, millimeter waves are only found in densely populated areas of cities and places like sports arenas. However, Qualcomm said the millimeter-wave footprint should improve.

“5G millimeter waves have been recognized many times as a US-centric technology,” said Ignacio Contreras, senior director of product marketing at Qualcomm, in a meeting with reporters prior to MWC. “But if you look at the composition of these companies that have expressed their support, this is not a US-centric situation.”

According to Qualcomm, connections will take place in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, North America and Southeast Asia. China Unicom plans to roll out millimeter waves for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and Oppo plans to launch a 5G millimeter-wave device “in the near future,” perhaps next year, Contreras said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos