Fallout 4: Realistic inspiration for Dogmeats dies

Developer Joel Burgess announced on Twitter the death of River, a dog that influenced Dogmeat, a fellow dog in Fallout 4s.

One of the most recognizable aspects of Fallout 4 was the inclusion of the German Shepherd Dogmeat.

Over the weekend, Fallout 4s lead-level designer Joel Burgess reported the sad news that Dogmeat’s actor and inspirational dog River had died.

Instead of praising her, Burgess chose to share a behind-the-scenes story about how River contributed to the creation of Dogmeat. Burgess states that his biggest concern with Dogmeat was that he was treated as a weapon rather than a companion.

The Bethesda team initially studied film and police-trained professional dogs, but eventually went with the river and became an official member of the team.

River was used to model the look and animation of Dogmeats, and the team wanted to avoid using stock sounds as much as possible, so they also provided audio.

Even her actions have been translated into games. When he went out for a walk, the river went forward, but he regularly looked back at Burgess carried over to Fallout 4.

And her love for bringing things to people led to the inclusion of Dogmeats’ item fetching and seeking features.

I said goodbye to River today. River is known as Fallout 4s Dogmeat.

Broken heart doesn’t cover it, but I don’t admire her here. For Twitter, I thought it was appropriate to look back on her influence on the game.

(Moreover, writing about game development is less painful than sad) pic.twitter.com/ayN1Vd6oqQ

Joel Burgess (@JoelBurgess) June 27, 2021

Burgess closed the Twitter thread because there was nothing strange about him that made Dogmeat stand out in the cast of the Fallout 4 character.

Dogmeat is a tether. He roots you in the world, always stands by you, guides you to your family and anticipates your needs. He wants you to be safe and happy. In other words, he loves you. And if love is a legacy of the Rivers, I’m happy.

Details: Game

River has long been immortalized within the game’s player base. Most of the answers on Twitter come from similarly broken heart fans who wanted to share their love for Dogmeat and express their sympathy.

Rivers’ performance as Dogmeat won the title of Top Video Game Dog at the 2016 World Dog Awards. It’s unclear why the in-game dogmeat was changed to male.

Dogmeat has only appeared in a few spin-off games since then (such as Fallout Shelter), but he and River will definitely be remembered and will be loved for years to come.

Fallout 4 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

