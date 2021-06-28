YouTube is closely monitored





On November 19, 2018, in Berlin, Germany, the logo of the video sharing website YouTube will be displayed on smartphones.

Thomas Trutschel | Photothek via Getty Images

London This is Europe’s fourth largest survey of Google, and this time the video sharing site YouTube seems to be receiving special attention.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, announced last week that it was concerned that Google might be violating EU antitrust laws because it supports its own online display advertising technology service. did.

As part of the investigation, the Commission said it would “especially” investigate what was described as an “obligation” to use Google services such as the Google Ads platform to purchase online display ads on YouTube. Display advertising is a form of paid advertising found on websites, apps, and social media. These ads come in several different formats and sizes.

He also said that he would evaluate the “obligation” to serve online display ads to YouTube and the potential limits imposed by Google using Google Ad Manager, a platform that facilitates the buying and selling of ads on multiple ad networks. I am. Rival services and how they serve online display ads.

“YouTube has a strong position in the market. Google may be using it to support his service,” a source familiar with the survey was named for the sensitivity of the survey. I told CNBC that I didn’t want to. The same source added that EU work is still “very preliminary”.

YouTube advertising accounted for approximately $ 6 billion in Alphabet’s first quarter revenue in 2021. That was 11% of the company’s total revenue during that period.

“We will continue to be constructively involved with the European Commission, answering their questions and demonstrating the benefits of our products to European businesses and consumers,” Google said in a new study.

It’s time to share data to enable competition and recognize competitive assets that are the accumulation of data.

Stephanie Young-Kurtin

Member of the European Parliament

The EU is at the forefront of technology regulation and has fined Google in the past after completing three different investigations into Google’s antitrust violations of Android and AdSense. These three EU proceedings are still being filed.

However, Brock decided to go one step further on Tuesday after seeing Google’s role in the online advertising market.

“Publishers and ad technology competitors have been complaining for years that Google owns some of the most widely used tools for buying, selling and auctioning ads,” the UK said. Tommaso Valletti, a professor at the Imperial University Business School and a former executive on the EU’s competitive team, said. , Emailed CNBC.

“They also criticized Google for owning and operating its own ad-supported products such as Google Search and YouTube, which created conflicts of interest that would hurt the competition for online advertising,” he said. Added.

The latest research into Google’s advertising practices marks the official beginning of a full assessment of how Google behaves in advertising space, with no deadline for its completion. But that could ultimately lead to another fine imposed on the tech giant.

Nonetheless, given that these companies were one of the biggest beneficiaries of the stay-at-home order, the EU’s momentum to oversee Big Tech in the wake of a pandemic is emerging. One of the EU’s ongoing plans is to develop more effective tools for antitrust violations.

When asked about the impact of the latest research on YouTube, European Parliamentarian Stephanie Yon Krutyń said, “Share data to enable competition and recognize competitive assets that are data stores. The time has come. “

“Funding business models by forcing business users to use the service, paying millions of euros, retaining all the data collected and generated, and improving and launching their own new services. You can’t, “she added.

The European Parliament is currently discussing two proposals that could quickly lead to higher fines and tighter controls for Big Tech. Some experts believe that digital services and digital market laws could come into force as early as 2022.

