3D Systems Expands Technology Leadership Team to Capitalize





Industry veteran Dr. David Leigh joins as Chief Technology Officer for Additive Manufacturing to drive application and product innovation. As Chief Technology Officer of Regenerative Medicine, Chuck Hull draws attention to breakthrough regenerative medicine technology.

Rock Hill, South Carolina, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced that it will add Chief Technology Officer for Laminated Modeling to expand its innovation-focused executive leadership team. Did. Starting today, industry veteran Dr. David Leigh will join this role to expand and accelerate application development and product innovation, including all hardware, software, and material development for production-scale stacked modeling solutions.

With the arrival of Dr. Leighs, 3D Systems co-founder Chuck Hull will be the Chief Technology Officer of Regenerative Medicine, focusing on biotechnology and leading the development of solutions that create exciting new opportunities for regenerative medicine. From tissue implants to human organs, in addition to laboratory applications that offer the potential to accelerate development, based on breakthroughs demonstrated by Hulls’ team of researchers through a corporate partnership with United Therapeutics. Human applications are emerging. Of new drug therapy. Hull will also continue to support government programs on the company’s next-generation large-scale metal 3D printing platform.

This expansion of technology leadership capabilities directly reflects the accelerated adoption of laminates across the healthcare and industrial markets. This leadership focus further accelerates the pace of 3D Systems innovation. This is the foundation of a company’s strategic objectives as a leader in enabling layered modeling solutions for applications in growing markets that require reliable products.

Dr. Lee has over 30 years of experience in the laminated modeling industry. Prior to joining 3D Systems, he was Chief Technology Officer (Global) and Chief Operating Officer (North America) of EOS, a laminate builder vendor. Dr. Lee also founded Harvest Technologies, a pioneer in aerospace end-use component applications, and one of the first AS9100-certified laminated molding facilities. Harvest was acquired by Stratasys in 2014, at which point Dr. Lee assumed the senior role. Vice President of Emerging Technology. He holds a doctorate in materials science and engineering, a master’s degree in engineering science, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering science. All of these are the University of Texas at Austin, a pioneering research university in the manufacture of additives.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems, made significant progress last year with a focus on additive manufacturing (AM) through restructuring, restructuring, and selling non-core assets. It was. .. Looking to the future, we are accelerating our investment in talent, processes, infrastructure and technology to achieve continuous growth and profitability with a strong balance sheet and operating cash flow. 3D Systems has great potential to revolutionize the industrial and healthcare markets by enabling production-scale layered modeling. Providing breakthrough innovations is essential to realizing our potential. We are very fortunate to have David and Chuck take on these executive leadership roles to drive application and technology development. Throughout their careers, both have demonstrated their ability to rethink processes, advance technology, and create solutions that change the way an organization operates and delivers products and services to its customers. David will be an outstanding asset for our leadership team and 3D Systems. He is recognized as a leader in additive technology with a proven track record of building high performance teams to drive innovation and product development. Chuck, a pioneer in 3D printing, is taking us to a new frontier in regenerative medicine. This is the market that will change our company and the world in the coming years. There has never been a more exciting time for our company and our industry.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of past or present facts are forward-looking statements in the sense of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. This may cause the company’s actual results, performance, or performance to differ materially from past results or future results or projections expressed or implied by statements of such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements are “believe,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “do,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” and “expect.” It can be identified by terms such as “plan”. Or the negation of these or other equivalent terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may, inevitably, include comments on corporate beliefs and expectations regarding future events and trends that affect the business. Affected by uncertainty. the company. Factors listed under the “Forecast Statements” and “Risk Factors” headings in regular submissions to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other factors that reflect or predict actual results in the future. Can be significantly different from. The statement you are looking for. Management believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, but forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and should not be relied upon. Where such performance or results are achieved. The forward-looking statements contained are only made as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement made by management or its agents, whether as a result of future development, subsequent events or circumstances. ..

About 3D Systems More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems revolutionized manufacturing with 3D printing. Today, as a leading laminated modeling solution partner, we bring innovation, performance and reliability to all interactions. This allows customers to create products and business models that were previously impossible. Thanks to the unique delivery of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is enhanced by the expertise of application engineers who work with customers to transform the way products and services are delivered. .. 3D Systems solutions support a variety of advanced applications in the healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace and defense, automotive and consumer durables. For more information about the company, please visit www.3dsystems.com.

