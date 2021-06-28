What replaces it may be worse The Register





Features Google stopped prioritizing the Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) format in the Top News Carousel last month. This means that website owners no longer have to publish additional page sets written in AMP format. Instead, the site must meet what Google calls “core web vitals.”

This sounds like great news. As a longtime critic of Google AMP, I can say that Google AMP has ended and is finished, but I’m not sure.

As I wrote when I launched it many years ago, Google’s AMP is terribly bad in a way that can destroy the web. It’s bad for how the web is built, for trusted online content publishers, and for consumers of that content. Google AMP is only suitable for one party, Google.

Is Google or AMP “evil”? I dont know. it does not matter. The people behind AMP may have had good intentions, but they may not. Google doesn’t have to be “evil” to do harm to the open web …

Unfortunately, the same is true for Core Web Vitals.

And no doubt, AMP-formatted pages haven’t just disappeared from the web. It’s great that you no longer need to add AMP to Google’s coveted top news carousel, but that doesn’t mean it’s gone.

It is an issue to require publishers to use the AMP format for news. All major news providers are already using AMP. Google doesn’t need to request AMP because no one is forced to use it. Rollback of AMP requirements is not a sign of victory on the open web, but a sign of defeat.

Another issue is that Google News isn’t the only game to consider for publishers interested in ending support for AMP.

AMP links are widely used throughout other Google services such as Gmail, Google Image Search, and Google Search. It’s no longer needed in Google News, but about a month after Google’s ranking changes take effect, almost every article in the Google News carousel now uses AMP.

In other words, Google AMP is forced by publishers and they have no choice, so publishers have accepted it, so don’t assume that Google AMP will be gone just because it’s no longer needed. Major media publishers are slow to hire and even slower to abandon.

Unfortunately, I don’t think the AMP links will disappear soon. You can always use the web by installing a browser plugin, discarding the AMP URL and providing a link to the actual URL (I like this). It’s a pain, but if you want to keep the Web as AMP-free as possible, we all have to do a little work.

What is the fuss?

Before explaining why AMP replacement gets worse, it’s a good idea to back up and define what AMP is, as things have changed since AMP was released. AMP is currently an open source web component framework developed by the AMP Open Source Project. Do you see google somewhere in that sentence? No, it’s not. Google has been quite far from AMP for years, but hasn’t given up control.

Google AMP started with the goal of accelerating the web. The logic behind the AMP looks like this: Web developers are not good at creating fast websites. Get rid of everything people don’t need and cache it on an ultra-fast server. Sounds good. It’s not difficult to understand how well-meaning people support their ideas. The problem is that being fast doesn’t make the Web great. That’s part of it, but it’s not the most important part.

Another common defense of AMP you hear is that it is open source. This is true, but it is also non-sequitur. There’s nothing inherently good about something being open source. As web developer Ferdy Christian reverted it in 2018, open source defense is “not just a weak defense, it’s not a defense at all. You can open source your genocide plans. It’s called” open source. ” The term open source is harmful. Pretty much.

We’ve called something similar to Godwin’s Law, so let’s pause a bit to deal with the question. Is Google or AMP “evil”? I dont know. it does not matter. The people behind AMP may have had good intentions, but they may not. Google doesn’t have to be “evil” to do harm to the open web.

Regardless of motive, the fact that AMP developers have created something bad for the open web ecosystem by destroying the three sacred elements of the web: URLs, HTML open web standards, and web decentralization. remain.

When you visit the AMP page, it will access the cached URL and the URL will be discarded. When you share that URL, users who access that URL will also access Google’s cache instead of the publisher’s URL. There is no web when that happens. There is only traffic coming to google, that’s … good for google. In my opinion, this is the biggest problem with AMP. The URL is the web. literally. Without the URL, there is nothing.

AMP isn’t the only one. It also removes HTML that is completely valid of all kinds and approved by standards bodies. Programmers hate HTML. It’s awkward, ambiguous, inaccurate, and user agents have to deal with it. This is a big pain for programmers. This is a legitimate criticism in many ways, but it also misses the fact that these are exactly the qualities that have made HTML available to millions of people. It’s messy, vague, inaccurate, and perfect for creating the web. Moreover, it is developed very slowly by many people and represents many perspectives and many needs. AMP is a set of programming guidelines imposed on your throat by Google.

The third problem with AMP is that it confuses the decentralized design of the Web. This is actually the result of two results, but it becomes important in itself when you start looking at the ostensible alternative to Google AMP, CoreWeb Vitals.

Decentralization means that one entity has no control over the web content. AMP gives Google complete control over your content. Google hosts it and only Google knows who visits it.

The last point is ironic. Or, if you’re into a conspiracy, prove that you know exactly what Google is doing here. That is, it locks the content where Google can control it and mine the user’s data. Are you ready? Google AMP pages aren’t as fast as regular HTML pages. To make matters worse, they are often slow. No, I’m not kidding. The speed of AMP pages is fast because Google preloads them. This is what Google can do for any page on the web.

Still, getting a spot on Google News’ top news carousel was a powerful carrot and it worked. Almost all major publishers (including this) on the web publish AMP versions of their pages.

Currently, publishers don’t need AMP. Our people screaming about how bad this is can now shut up, right?

Unfortunately, there is also a problem with AMP replacement. And those problems go back to what went wrong with AMP in the first place. Google is in charge of it.

As web developer Ethan Marcotte points out, “The move to Core Web Vitals is a step in the right direction, but it also means that only Google determines what” great page experience “means. “

Currently, the page should load in almost 2.5 seconds. To be honest, this isn’t a very tall bar, but it’s still a bar, and the web doesn’t run it. To make matters worse, that requirement is subject to change tomorrow. Marcott has made it clear that prioritizing core web vitals and lowering AMP’s priority is a very good thing, but I’m not sure if that’s true. Neither seems to be Marcott, who continues to say that Google has “adopted its own document format and replaced it with its own set of performance statistics with even less external monitoring.”

Control is everything

After all, AMP and Core Web Vitals are summarized in a very simple reality. Google is regaining its advantage in the search business and forcing everyone to play on that terms. Whether it’s a proprietary markup language or any set of performance standards, the end result is the same. Google is a monopoly and takes advantage of its monopoly position to force the rest of the web to do what it wants.

Google AMP and its successors are typical examples that may have been drawn from the guidance of other monopolies. That is, acceptance, expansion, and extinction. The difference is that Google is much smarter about how Microsoft can get things off like never before. Google adopted HTML and extended it with AMP. And now, by claiming that AMP has disappeared, you can get the control you need without bad news. Google, a slight twist of the fire extinguishing movement is nice. well done.

I said it before, but I’ll say it again. The power of the web lies in its decentralization, it lies in its messiness, it lies in its edge nodes, you and me. Rejected AMP. It may have faded, but you should keep rejecting it. If you reject Core Web Vitals, it will die too.

