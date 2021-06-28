Elevate takes Canadian business innovator Randy Lennox as new executive chair and co-founder Lisa Zarzeczny as general manager





Chris Hadfield, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, said:

Lennox is an award-winning media and music executive who has led two of Canada’s leading content companies. In 2015, he became president of Bell Media, Canada’s largest broadcast, streaming and content creation company. Prior to joining Bell Media, he was President and CEO of Universal Music Canada, the largest music company in the country.

“The world is entering an unprecedented era, and Canadian innovators are ready to play an important role in navigating this period in our history,” Lennox said. “We are delighted to be part of Elevate’s amazing team working to expand our presence through both the festival and new programs like Elevate Talent. Thanks to Razor’s dedication and leadership, his new role is at its best. I hope it will be. “

Elevate’s co-founder and retired CEO, Razor Suleman, has taken on a new role as President of Pacaso International. Pacaso International’s mission is to give more people ownership of the second house and enrich their lives by having fun. Suleman will maintain his position as Co-Chair of Elevate’s Board of Directors, serve as an active board member, and continue to provide guidance and expertise.

“When we launched our first festival with Mayor John Torrey in 2017, we couldn’t imagine Elevate having such a success,” commented Suleman. “With some new programs and initiatives designed to support our community, I am very confident about the future of the company under Randy’s leadership.”

Elevate co-founder Lisa Zarzeczny will become General Manager and work closely with Lennox to engage in the company’s ambitious strategic initiatives and marquee events and productions. The Promotion Committee will support Lisa and the Senior Leadership Team during the interim period.

“As co-founder, it’s really exciting to see Elevate continue to evolve and grow and take command of the new executive chair,” commented Zarzeczny.

The newly launched Elevate Talent will be created and led by Managing Director Karim Rahemtulla, and the E-Commerce North Accelerator will continue to grow as the Elevate Core Program, created and led by Vice President Sen Sachi.

As an executive chair, Lennox is responsible for providing the senior leadership team with strategic direction and an overall corporate vision. Lennox will continue to work with a variety of community, business and government partners to further expand Elevate’s mission.

“Razor’s leadership and ambition for Elevate is nothing less than inspiration,” said Mayor John Torrey. “Since 2017, Razor and Elevate have helped map Toronto as a leader in the technology and innovation ecosystem. Today, Elevate continues to be a great partner in the city of Toronto. In the past, with Randy. We’ve worked closely together. ”I’m confident that his leadership will brighten the future of Elevate like never before. “

Claudette McGowan, TD’s Global Executive Officer, said: Banks and promoted directors.

Elevate is a non-profit organization that aims to unite Canadian innovators to solve the biggest challenges of society. In partnership with the United Nations, Elevate offers technology, innovation and sustainability programs throughout the year through the Elevate Exchange.

Elevate hosts global icons such as Michelle Obama. Martha Stewart; Elevate Main Stage’s Eric Schmidt and Al Gore have each inspired millions of people.

For more information, see Andrea Chrysanthou, NATIONAL Public Relations, [email protected], 416-797-8194

