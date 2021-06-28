Release Date, Featured Games, and Other Details Leak Online





Key Points There are rumors that the next PlayStation State of Play will take place in July Sony hasn’t announced this year’s game event yet Leak suggests that the PlayStation State of Play may feature “God Of War” doing

Sony hasn’t yet shown any signs that it’s about to host the next PlayStation State of Play, but leaks and rumors about the event are rampant online, one of which is the game showcase is the next official game. The title of “God of War”, which claims to be launching a play trailer.

Reliable industry insider Shpeshal_Nick recently shared on Twitter that the next “God Of War” title gameplay trailer will debut in the rumored PlayStation State of Play 2021. Show Sony too. It will be exciting to watch. ” Unfortunately, that’s all the information insiders have shared about games and events.

Other games to be featured in the PlayStation State of Play 2021 include Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Ghost of Ikishima. Some industry watchers believe that “Horizon Forbidden West,” “Spider-Man 2,” and “Deathloop” will also be featured at this event. Sony also mentioned that more than 25 first-party PS5 titles are currently under development, and some of these games may be announced at upcoming events.

PS4 supports cross-platform online starting with “Fortress Heroes” Photo: steamXO / flickr

Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, previously stated that the PS5 has more exclusivity than the PlayStation 4. Apparently, more than half of Sony’s upcoming projects are completely new IPs. And one of these titles may be a big surprise that an insider made fun of.

In another tweet, insider Shepeshal_Nick also made fun of one big surprise at the rumored event. “I don’t know how much it will leak from Sony’s show,” the insider said in a tweet. “For those who don’t want to be spoiled, I know there’s still a big surprise that it’s still there, and hopefully.”

Some leaks provided only one release date as to when the rumored event would occur. A prominent leaker going with username QuimSix has revealed that the next PlayStation State of Play may be scheduled for July 8 at the earliest. French site JeuxVideo also hinted at July 8 as the date for Sony’s next gaming event.

Keep in mind that these details regarding the play status of the following PlayStation are interesting, but they are not official. Therefore, fans should soften their expectations and consider this information very speculative at this stage.

