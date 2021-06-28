What time does Doki Doki Literature Club Plus come out? Release date of PS4, PC, switch





Doki Doki Literature Club Plus was announced at E32021, but the release date and time for PS4, PC, and Xbox One is approaching.

We don’t want to spoil the essence of the game for beginners who want to see what all the turmoil is, but we just know that content warnings have been added to certain scenes. is. It has the look and feel of a typical anime gal and a cute date simulator typically in a school setting, but it’s much better than just picking your wife experience.

The game and its infamous Monica have been said to die for years, but even the most exhausted fans will want to buy the latest iterations to see its extra content.

How to pre-order DDLC Plus

You can pre-order Doki Doki Literature Club Plus for 10.16 and 10.25 from the Nintendo eShop or Steam. The game will also be available on the PS4, Xbox One and Epic Games stores, but will only be available for purchase from digital stores on these platforms on the release date.

The official prices for PlayStation, Xbox and EGS are not shared, but I think they are about the same as Nintendo and Steam. If you’re a fan of repeaters who played the original for free on your PC, you’ll want to know what justifies the sudden charge.

With admission, HD visuals not only allow you to see Monika and Co in better lighting, but also experience 6 new side stories, 13 additional music, and over 100 unlockable images. I can do it.

Physical Premium Edition

The digital version of the game will be released on June 30th, but you can purchase a physical premium copy that will be available on August 20th. In addition to the physical case, the following luxury items are also included.

Sticker sheet Monica soundtrack poetry download card literature club membership card 2 inch character standy 4-piece set

Premium editions can be purchased from GameStop, Target, and Best Buy. Only available on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5.

What time does Doki Doki Literature Club Plus come out?Scheduled schedule

Currently, there is no official release date for Doki Doki Literature Club Plus to be released on PS4 and PS5, but the PSN Store is proposing to release it at 18:00 BST on June 30th.

For Nintendo Switch, according to the Platform Support website, third-party titles are typically not available until 17:00 GMT on the release date. This suggests that DSLC Plus may be released at the same time as the PSN Store proposal.

The Steams countdown timer currently says it will unlock in two days at the time of writing, but we’ll update this article once the time countdown begins.

