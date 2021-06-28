Google Cloud certifies Icron USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 Pro for Google Meet hardware





Raven 3104 Pro offers USB 3-2-1 extensions up to 100m over CAT6a cable for Google Meet tabletop connectivity

San Jose, Calif., June 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Extreme USB-C Extended Technology Provider Icron today announced that the USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 Pro has become the recommended hardware peripheral for Google Meet hardware. Announced. ecosystem. Raven Pro is the first and only certified solution to extend Meet hardware over 20m / 66ft distances using standard CAT6a cables, simplifying cable routing and termination up to 100m / 328ft for integrators. Provides flexibility.

Raven Pro offers USB3-2-1 compatibility and extended support for USB3.0 isochronous transactions, enabling HDMI capture in presentation mode with maximum functionality without compromising video fidelity.

Raven Pro features an additional integrated 4-port hub as part of the Google Meet hardware ecosystem’s USB hub and extension cable category. This allows the installer to increase the distance between the Chromebox and the desktop speaker’s microphone and touch control device. Eliminate the need for an external USB hub and reduce the number of components in your installation.

“With the USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 Pro, Google Meet hardware installations can go far beyond the current 20m limit for USB active cables, allowing installers to procure, install, and terminate cables up to 100m. It gives you the flexibility to do it, ”says Thomas Schultz, Senior Business Manager at Icron. “With enhanced support for USB 3.0 isochronous transactions, Raven Pro takes full advantage of the presentation mode provided by Google Meet for a high-quality experience in meetings on the platform.”

The USB 3-2-1 Raven 3104 Pro can be purchased from the sellers listed on Icron’s Where to Buy page at www.icron.com/where-to-buy and can also be used for branding your own brand. For more information, please visit the Icron website.

Contact: Thomas Murphy | 831-402-4142 | [email protected]

About Icron Icron is a Maxim Integrated brand and a leading developer and manufacturer of high performance USB and video expansion solutions for commercial and industrial markets around the world. Icron’s patented expansion technology features Extreme USB and Extreme USB-C suites such as transparent USB extensions, true plugs, while many media such as CAT 5e / 6/7, fiber, wireless, DisplayPort, and corporate LAN. Extend USB and video devices to type. -Andplay (no software driver required) and compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux and ChromeOS operating systems. Icron’s video and USB extensions are available for a variety of applications including professional AV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extensions, security, enterprise computing, isolated USB and more. It has been introduced. The computer should be located away from the display or peripherals. For more information, please visit www.icron.com and www.maximintegrated.com.

