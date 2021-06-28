Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 Launched | News





Broadcast launched the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 in the third year of the award. It celebrates the role technology plays in creating and broadcasting the best works of the past year.

The award focuses on the teamwork behind the production and on the outstanding creative and technical aspects of the project.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 consists of 24 categories, including some new categories in 2021 and adjustments to existing categories.

The new category includes the outstanding Tech of the Year. Technical Innovation Entertainment; and Streaming Platform of the Year.

This is the third year of the award following the first award (sponsored by comedian Phil Wang) on ​​8 North Burland Avenue in October 2019, and last year is a virtual event hosted by comedian Rachel Parris.

The headline sponsor of the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 is Sky Production Services.

The 2021 winners will be announced again at a live event on November 30th at The Brewery in London.

The awards will take place in the evening following Broadcasts’ one-day Tech Fest event, which supports the awards in a series of comprehensive panels and sessions at the same venue.

The awards will be judged by a panel of industry experts and the names of the judges will be listed over the next few weeks.

Awards are currently available for entry. To learn more about the awards and participate in the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021, please visit http://broadcasttechawards.co.uk/.

The entry deadline is September 17, 2021, and the project submission period is July 2, 2020 and August 1, 2021.

The 24 categories of Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021 are:

The best innovation in blockade

This category rewards the most innovative technology-driven innovations unfolding during the Covid-19 blockade.

Best title sequence

This award is given to a television title sequence that judges consider to be superior in terms of their creative excellence.

Optimal use of AI and ML / automation

This award is given to projects that judges consider to be excellent in using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Best use of creative innovation (cloud / MAM)

The award is given to developments that judges consider exceptional in the use of cloud and / or media asset management (MAM) systems to transform traditional ways of working.

Optimal use of remote production (news and entertainment)

This category rewards the best use of remote production in news and entertainment broadcasts.

Optimal use of remote production (sports)

This category rewards the best use of remote production in sports broadcasts.

Best VFX project

This award is given to television programs that the judges have judged to be excellent in using visual effects.

Creative use of AR or VR

This category rewards the best use of AR or VR in television, sports, or advertising.

Audio Post Production Excellence (Non-Script)

The award is given to unscripted television shows that judges consider to be excellent in audio post production.

Audio Post Production Excellence (Script)

This award is given to script television production, which judges consider to be excellent in audio post production.

Rating excellence (non-script)

The award is given to unscripted television shows that judges consider to be superior in color grading work.

Grade evaluation excellence (script)

This award is given to scripted television shows that judges consider to be superior in color grading work.

Localization excellence

The award is given to a television localization project that judges consider to demonstrate excellence in this area.

Restoration / remastering excellence (movies and television)

This award is given to a television restoration / remastering project that judges consider to be superior in terms of its transformation.

The excellence of virtual studios (sports and entertainment)

Judges are looking for great examples of virtual studio environments for sports and entertainment broadcasts.

Innovative use of technology in storytelling

The award is given to television shows that judges consider to be the most pioneering use of technology as part of the storytelling process.

Outstanding technology of the year

The award is given to high-tech products or services that have had a significant impact on the industry last year.

This year’s streaming platform

This category rewards the most adapted streaming platforms last year to provide subscribers with significantly improved services and content.

This year’s sustainability project

The award is given to television producers, broadcasters, or projects that excel in creating a sustainable working environment.

Technical innovation entertainment

Judges are looking for great examples of inventions and innovations through the creative use of technology during entertainment broadcasts.

Technical innovation sports

Judges are looking for great examples of inventions and innovations through the creative use of technology during sports broadcasts.

Post-production Young Talent of the Year (free admission)

Nominate a young star in your company who has shown considerable tenacity and commitment to your business over the last 12 months.

Young Talent of the Year Production (free admission)

Nominate a young star in your company who has shown considerable tenacity and commitment to your company or project over the last 12 months.

Special awards (no application)

This is awarded by the Broadcast Tech team to individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to the industry and have made significant impacts over the last 12 months.

For more information on each category and to participate in the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2021, please visit http://broadcasttechawards.co.uk/.

