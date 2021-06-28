The battery capacity of Apple Watch Series 7 has been increased.More colors





The Taiwanese report cites supply chain sources that suggest that the battery capacity of the Apple Watch Series 7 will increase with the new colors.

A previous report pointed out a new green, which shows multiple colors, but I don’t know which one …

Background

Apple Watch Series 7 will be announced with this year’s iPhone. Last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this year’s Watch will undergo a “significant form factor redesign” to make it a more slab-like design for today’s iPhones and iPads.

Jon Prosser later commissioned rendering based on this idea, further suggesting that it would offer a new green color similar to the AirPods Max. In addition, we expect the bezel to be thinner and support ultra-wideband technology.

Battery capacity of Apple Watch Series 7

UDN in Taiwan states that in addition to the high capacity battery, there are several new colors.

According to the supply chain, Apple’s new generation of Apple Watch-Series 7 will be announced in September at the same time as the new iPhone. It will be equipped with a smaller S7 processor to free up more space and equip it with a larger capacity battery. Modify parts of the design and add new colors to attract buyers. Corporations are optimistic that the launch of the new Apple Watch is expected to keep Apple in the dominant position in wearable devices and gain momentum in the second half of the Hon Hai (2317), Compal, and ASE supply chain businesses. I’m watching.

Recently, the industry has also distributed design details for the Apple Watch 7. Most notably, this technology is expected to employ ASE’s double-sided system-in-package (SiP) to reduce the size of the processor. The freed space will be equipped with a larger capacity. Along with the battery, or other sensors, the new design allows the Apple Watch 7 to maintain its previous generation size.

While some are happy with the battery life all day long, many Apple Watch users want more features that allow them to travel longer or overnight without having to carry a charger.

Earlier, Apple is said to be working on the Holy Grail of non-invasive blood glucose measurement and blood pressure monitoring.

Non-invasive Apple Watch blood glucose readings are probably at the top of the consumer wish list of wearables, and partnerships with UK start-ups could have taken us one step closer.

Apple is listed as the largest client of Rockley Photonics, an electronics company working on systems that use the same sensors as the existing Apple Watch but have more features. [including] Measurement of blood sugar level (glucose).

