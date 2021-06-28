How to Trigger a Personal Knowledge Panel on Google





Knowledge panels for people, podcasts, books, television series, songs, companies, and even fictional characters help searchers quickly learn about the entity.

For anyone with a public profile of any kind, understanding how the Knowledge Panel is triggered and populated is essential to ensure that the information contained in the Knowledge Panel is correct and complete.

In this column, you’ll learn a simple three-step process that triggers a knowledge panel for yourself, your clients, or others. You will find:

What is an entity home and why it’s important? An approach that teaches Google about who wants to trigger a knowledge panel. A three-step process to achieve a personal knowledge panel. Time to get a knowledge panel. Can be obtained.

Are you ready? Get it!

People are especially challenging Google

Keep in mind that there can be hundreds, or even thousands, of people sharing the same name. Search on LinkedIn or Facebook to find out how ambiguous your name is.

This ambiguity is a big problem for Google.

This means that confusion and confusion are commonplace and difficult to organize. It is very difficult to identify the user’s intent. After all, what does Jason Bernard mean?

In short, for this to work, you need to be clear, consistent, and spend your time paying attention.

Approach: Educate “children”

I have been using this analogy for years.

why?

The Knowledge Graph algorithm that drives Google’s Knowledge Panel is like a kid. They both want to learn. They are sponges and are hungry for knowledge. They both learn in much the same way.

Like a child, Google requires:

Information from the Most Reliable Sources (Logically Must Be You) Clear First Explanation Backed by Reliable Sources Consistent Messages from All Sources In an Easy-to-Digest Language Communication time

Take the initiative — you are a teacher.

Like a teacher, you define facts and lead the process.

And to educate effectively, you must be determined, consistent, patient, and patient.

Slides of the lecture given in 2017.A 3-step process for retrieving a personal knowledge panel Step 1: Identify the home of an entity

This is the most important part of the whole process and is probably worth writing an article on its own.

Entity Home is a trusted source that Google uses as a personal reference point. The most reliable source of information about the person himself, Google is actively looking for information “straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Here are some examples of possible entity homes, from best to worst.

The self-introduction page of the person’s personal site. Home page of personal site. Self-introduction page on the website of an individual company. Social profile (LinkedIn or Twitter has proven to be the most effective ever).

John Mueller suggests that social profiles may be optional (see below) and company websites are possible, but it’s a good idea to choose a page dedicated to your domain and entity. I will.

I have triggered a knowledge panel for many people, and a dedicated 100% owned entity home has always minimized time, effort, and hassle.

Aim for clarity in the entity home. Don’t try to explain everything at once.

It is important to clarify this basic explanation. Explain who you are in a language that you can understand.

Who am i What I am doing today. Relationships with other entities that Google knows about (employers, families, educational institutions, awards, etc.). What I did before.

As Andy Crestodina mentioned earlier, this is very similar to CV.

Add the Schema.org markup to the entity home. This is useful because it presents important information in Google’s “native” machine-readable format.

You can also use it to clearly show where you can find the confirmation / confirmation that Google desperately needs (see step 3).

Who the audience is may seem redundant to a person. But as we will see later, that is not the case.

Step 2: Confirmation and confirmation

Like kids, Google needs to hear this same information from multiple trusted sources (grandparents, siblings, teachers, local sages).

You need to make sure that the relevant trusted source tells Google at your entity home.

And that means going to all the relevant profile pages and articles about yourself, fixing them facts, and seeing some or all of the fact statements you made in Entity Home.

This is easy if you have direct control, for example a social profile. If a third party writes about that person on their own, it can be more difficult if you need their help.

Google may already know what the person’s official profile is, but it’s often uncertain because there are hundreds or perhaps thousands of profiles with the same name.

Consistency between them is absolutely essential — and as we will see later, they must consistently point to the entity home).

Unfortunately, Google also understands that this is just a repeat from the source itself, without independent arbitration, so more is needed.

Third-party confirmation is essential and much more powerful than self-confirmation.

It’s basic to modify what you control (think strings and adhesive tape), but letting an independent party add credit is the key to joining the dots so they don’t break. ..

Step 3: Create an infinite self-confirmation loop

As a human being, repetition can be annoying. For machines trying to understand the world, that’s the only thing they crave.

Entity Home (Step 1) makes no sense if Google doesn’t understand and accept your choice. The important thing is your choice.

If done well, Google will understand and accept it obediently. You need to instinctively know which page is the entity home. Choose the best candidate and try to persuade Google.

Google is looking for the most authoritative page on the web about that person. Google takes precedence over options 1 and 2 above. This is a page on a site that is 100% owned by that person. It makes sense. Options 3 and 4 – Sites that do not own 100% – require more effort.

Note: This is a long-term decision. After Google embraced Entity Home, it has proven very difficult to change its mindset. It’s not impossible, but it’s certainly time consuming, time consuming, expensive and tedious. It’s a job I personally don’t enjoy.

Therefore, choose wisely.

Why you shouldn’t let Google choose

Whether you educate it or not, Google will ultimately attribute the entity home. But simply “getting it done” is a confusing child’s choice based on fragmented and confusing information.

Ideally, don’t let Google make the best guess. Instead of sticking a pin in the donkey of the saying, we will educate you so that you can understand it.

How to “force” your choice on Google

Links from the selected entity home to supporting sources (both first-party and third-party). Link back to the entity home from those supporting sources.

It’s really easy.

This is what the machine sees.

Entity Home Page CV (from Horse Mouth) Link to a dedicated page on another site Check that information (more or less reliable, more or less duplicate, but still check) Return to the Entity Home Page. (Re) Confirmation of the information Link to a dedicated page of another site Confirmation of the information (more or less reliable, more or less duplicate, but still confirmed) Link to return to the home page of the entity, etc.

This is brute force education. It’s not an education for kids, but Google is special. That’s what the machine needs. If you’re not famous, this works.

Why this simple process is so effective

This is what Google is actively looking for. All you have to do is explain, confirm, and centralize … all of this educates the “child”.

Google’s John Mueller talks about this exact concept in the context of EAT.

“… a link to a central place where everything comes together …”

John Mu suggests that if Google doesn’t understand who you are, you won’t be able to apply those juicy EAT (expertise, reliability, reliability) signals.

To understand who you are (and therefore confident when applying those signals), you need an entity home that is a reference point.

The information is there and you probably created a lot of it. However, that information is usually fragmented. To combine points (reconciliation, in John Mueller’s words), Google only needs a pivot / hub / reference point.

“… we have that reconciliation …”

The information was there and the machine collected it. Like a kid, it tried to join the point, and perhaps even think it might have understood this.

You can help by showing exactly how to join those points.

In situations where the machine understands but is not confident, the entity home simply confirms what it thought it knew. This makes the above process one of the simplest and simplest SEO tasks ever performed.

Once the machine understood the basic facts about the entity, the entity owner confirmed that the knowledge panel was triggered in days to weeks.

In situations where the machine is confused and cannot understand the facts straight in its own “mind”, the entity home becomes a reference (crutches) and provides a statement of facts that needs to be confirmed through verification and support. ..

Proof weights are a good concept to remember here.

How long does the personal knowledge panel take?

It may take some time in the following cases.

Immeasurable ambiguity (generic names such as Simon Cox) Lots of confusing noise (fake news, multiple famous names) Historical luggage (Google has already mistakenly joined Dot and re-education Is required).

Always keep in mind that it doesn’t really matter if you can trigger a location in the Knowledge Graph. How much thought, time, and effort it takes to educate Google.

Who can get the results of the Personal Knowledge Panel?

There are no notable guidelines in Google Knowledge Graph. I just want to understand everything.

Educating Google and getting it on the Knowledge Graph is achievable for everyone, regardless of their attention.

When done correctly, the three-step process above (entity home, confirmation, and infinite loop) pushes everyone into the Knowledge Graph.

Remember that Google doesn’t judge you. It just wants to understand.

And if you educate it correctly, you will understand it.

All Google needs is to provide a single, centralized and trusted location on the web so that you can adjust the (honest) resume you provide.

Google wants to provide a recognized and trusted entity home. This is the place to get information directly from the horse’s mouth.

Access to the Knowledge Graph is accessible to all entities. When you enter the Knowledge Graph, Google “exists” a Knowledge Panel … But whether Google displays the Knowledge Panel for a particular user query search is a completely different matter.

The Knowledge Panel is displayed based on:

Google’s level of understanding Google’s trust in that understanding Google’s assessment of the probability that the user’s intent is you (often very geographically sensitive) Disclaimer

This article is the same as saying that you need to “just” do the following to reach rank 1.

Create great content that will please your viewers. Place it on a website with all appropriate boxes checked. Make your content a leader with direct and indirect reliability signals.

Like traditional SEO, entity optimization comes with the subtleties, caveats, and heavy load of “depending on the situation.”

But the path and process are very simple. Probably easier than traditional SEO. Anyway, for now.

Image credit

All screenshots taken by the author in June 2021

