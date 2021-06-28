Former CEO of LG Fuel Cell and CTO of LG Display participated





New York and Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Solar Window Technologies, Inc., the developer of transparent Liquid Electricity coatings and processes that generate electricity in plastics and glass. (Symbol: WNDW) is Dr today. .. At JaeChung, he will lead the development of SolarWindow products and new technologies as Global Director of Technology & Product Innovation. Dr. Chung was Chief Executive Officer of LG Fuel Cell Systems and previously Chief Technology Officer of LG Display. LG Display is a business unit with annual sales of over $ 20 billion and backed by over 15,000 patents. Dr. Chung is an executive-level multinational executive with 30 years of experience in intellectual property, new product development and manufacturing, sales and marketing, and commercial partnerships.

Solar windows feature disruptive technology that uses the company’s transparent Liquid Electricity coatings and processes to generate electricity on a variety of surfaces. These products are looking forward to transforming the outlook for renewable energy and driving advanced engineering, innovation and new business opportunities with solar windows, said Inje, Global Director of Technology & Product Innovation for Solar Windows. Dr. Chung said.

Dr. Chung is a global multinational executive who oversees the development, commercialization and commercial sales of new products with more than 30,000 employees for innovation and co-development, manufacturing, sales and marketing at SolarWindow. Brings decades of experience in fostering business alliances. new product. My clear honor of being the first person to publicly welcome Dr. Chung to Solar Window was stated by John Lee, President of Solar Window.

In addition to nurturing new technologies and businesses through organic sales growth and commercial collaboration, Dr. Chung has deep technical know-how in renewable energy products, compounding of complex chemicals in glass and plastics and commercial scale. A skilled engineer with the application of. These skills work directly with the company’s Liquid Electricity coatings and processes that produce clean electricity in glass and plastic for applications such as building windows and automobile sunroofs.

Throughout his career, Dr. Chung has developed numerous business channels from founding to commercial success and is widely respected as an award-winning innovator. Especially Dr. InJae Chung offers the world’s first copper-based interconnect technology, the world’s first EEFL backlight technology, LCD display village compensation technology, LED antenna dimming technology for high dynamic range contrast ratio, and LCD scan backlight technology. Developed. Remove motion artifacts.

Dr. Chung holds more than 160 patents in his name in the United States and Asia, with nearly 300 pending applications. He has authored articles and book chapters in more than 130 scientific journals and has received numerous awards from the National Academy of Engineering (Korea), the Defense Industry Association (Korea), and the Information Display Association for outstanding technical achievements. Has won the award.

Dr. In Jae Chung received a PhD in Electronics Engineering from the University of South Australia, a Master’s Degree in Applied Physics from Korea University, and a Professor of Engineering at Kyung Hee University.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. About Solar Window Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is the developer of transparent Liquid Electricity coatings and processes that generate electricity in glass and plastic. For example, when applied to ordinary glass, these coatings generate electricity and generate electricity under natural, artificial, low light, shade, and reflected light conditions.

Solar windows are the subject of more than 90 pending trademarks and patent applications that have been granted and are intended for non-traditional solar panel applications. The company’s Liquid Electricity can generate electricity for building applications such as building windows, façade and rooftops. LiquidElectricity features a wide range of utilities including automotive, commercial greenhouse, marine, and aerospace applications, offering superior aesthetics for generating energy and enabling a faster break-even point.

SolarWindow Promise: Design, design, and deliver Liquid Electricity products that reward customers with affordable clean energy for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable planet.

