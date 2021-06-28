Google AdSense link unit is officially deprecated





Last December, Google announced that it would discontinue the Google AdSense link unit, one of the earliest popular ad formats within Google AdSense. Google announced that it “has reached the final stage of the process” by “removing the fixed-size link unit from the AdSense interface.”

Google said, “Last year we announced that link units will be deprecated. We are now at the final stage of the process of removing fixed size link units from the AdSense interface. Fixed size link units are advertising. You don’t have to do anything because it’s no longer delivered. If you previously used fixed-sized link units, they’ll be automatically removed from your account’s list of ad units. “

The AdSense link unit was first introduced in 2007, and AdSense itself was launched in 2003. Linked ads display a list of topics related to the content of your page.

Google said they would retire by March 2021, but I think this deadline has been extended a bit until June 2021.

People at WebmasterWorld have responded differently to this news over the past few months.

On my website, ad units make up about 30% of total revenue. do not know. Google still wants auto-advertising, but auto-advertising is very bad. 90% of my income comes from link units.

I’m not sure why Google wants to remove them as they obviously work. This can be catastrophic if the alternative ad unit’s revenue isn’t close (and Google will lose a fair amount too).

I’m completely confused by this decision.

This change will close many websites / companies that rely on AdSense revenue. For those who don’t see real link unit revenue, this doesn’t seem to be a problem, but link units are better than all the AdSense ad units I have deployed (and I). I’m using them all). My income will decrease by 70% -90%. I think yesterday was the first day with no link ad units at all. From March 10th to March 26th, old link ads were slowly and gradually replaced by new responsive units.

Looking at the same weekday reports from yesterday and last time, we have the following indicators: Estimated Revenue-42% Impression RPM -33% Clicks-77%

Yesterday was my first day without link ads, and whatever Google replaced them miserably failed. My income is down 75%. Google assumes that most webmasters are stupid and don’t know how to monetize their website. But they make a lot of my profit # * $! And I don’t know what to do. Maybe if I put it on for a week, Google will notice it and get back on track. It’s like the search team does after an update that doesn’t produce the intended results. If not, you’ll need to do a lot of testing to regain control of the ads you see. If anyone finds an equivalent alternative, share it!

