You don’t have to be a physicist to unleash the business power of Quantum Tech





Quantum technology may not boast established market or industry standards, but it’s all changing, not to mention the dominant players. Optimistic global forecasts advertise the potential of quantum computing to revolutionize the industry, while a group of eclectic European experts have just launched a quantum industry network.

The next era of quantum technology promises a major leap forward in business innovation.

Getty

Unleash your inner quantum physicist

You don’t necessarily have to understand the complexity of quantum physics to experience its value. Anyone with an MRI will benefit from quantum sensing, which has existed for decades in medical diagnostics. Quantum computing, quantum simulation, and the quantum Internet are advancing at varying levels of maturity.

Laure Le Bars, SAP’s research project director, says quantum technology takes the faster and better innovation competition of the last 75 years to another level of innovation. In this second revolution, we can better understand the theory behind it, control it better with a progressive and gradual approach, work together to explore possibilities and benefit from each other’s ideas. I will.

Quantum Innovation Network

Le Bars was recently appointed chairman of the European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC), a non-profit organization dedicated to exploring quantum innovation in the region and thus around the world. Established to act as a joint network of networks, QuIC members come from companies of all sizes and industries, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs), venture capitalists, academia, research, government, and industrial groups.

Le Bars states that building a strong community of quantum technology experts in all sectors is the best way to make the European industry more competitive. We support research and business excellence by helping to bring structure and continuity to quantum technology research, innovation, and the final development and deployment of these technologies.

Fair platform for quantum exploration

As a co-founding member of QuIC, SAP’s strategy is in line with the association’s commitment to a business network for fair and impartial innovation that helps organizations become intelligent companies.

For example, it’s no coincidence that two-thirds of current member organizations are SMBs and startups. The QuIC ecosystem is designed to attract SMBs, providing them with the latest technology and a strong market voice. Studies show that startups (40%) and universities (33%) make up the majority of players involved in quantum computing.

Le Bars provided SMBs with direct access to the expertise of members who could share knowledge and influence across industry, academia, and government. They can exchange ideas and even find project partners to develop solutions for their customers. The SAP Industry Cloud is a perfect example of the power of networks for rapid innovation.

Cooperation with the European Commission to promote quantum progress

QuIC is also working with the European Commission as part of the organization’s commitment to regional quantum technology advances.

Dr. Gustav Kalbe, head of the European Commission’s High Performance Computing and Quantum Technology Division, works with a leading group of companies to bring research from the lab into the real world and put it to practical use across industrial products. I would like to support you so that you can do it. .. QuIC helps us understand what supports the needs of the industry and enables us to develop EU policies that facilitate market entry and opportunity realization.

Open the door to quantum technology

The European Commission’s Dr. Calves unit develops and implements organizational policies on high performance computing and quantum technology. Dr. Calve, a longtime member of the European Commission, has been involved in quantum-related policy initiatives since launching Quantum Information and Communications (QIPC) over 20 years ago.

He said that by bringing the entire industry together, a virtuous cycle of continuous innovation can be fostered between the organizations that manufacture machines and the organizations that use them. You can work collectively on use cases, manufacturing capabilities, product usability, interoperability, and standardization. Players from different industries interact with tests and pilots on pre-built operating systems, giving them more time to target the next level of complexity, integrating new components, and gaining quantum advantage. Achieve faster market growth.

QuIC has created a strategic industry roadmap, identified gaps in the quantum technology sector, and designated working groups to investigate applications and use cases. Some groups are investigating pre-standardization and IP-related issues that represent the new industry.

Although it did not define IP or standards, members will work with other stakeholders, such as standards bodies, to discuss the baseline needed for advances in quantum technology, Le Bars said. Similarly, we will not be a university, but we will work with higher education institutions to define the required talent skills and share them with the institutions that define the curriculum.

Quantum technology makes your business easier

The good news for business leaders is that they don’t have to be quantum physicists to use them when they emerge.

Pioneer is asking how to integrate Quantum with its products and business plans, Dr. Calve said. In many industries, we see results from talented entrepreneurs and engineers finding the most innovative and unexpected ways to use quantum technology in their daily work.

Details of the European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos