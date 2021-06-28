TCL’s latest 5G phones are more affordable than expected





(TCL 20 Pro 5G)

TCL has an affordable new phone trio that is unlocked on Amazon today.

Announced at Mobile World Congress, the next TCL 20 Pro 5G will be priced at $ 499.99. The price of the TCL20S is $ 249.99. The TCL 20SE costs $ 189.99. TCL manufactures low-cost smartphones, previously operated under the Alcatel brand name. Last year’s Verizon model, the TCL10 5G UW, really liked it because it had the best display and battery life at a lower price than any other 5G phone that Verizon was selling at the time.

With a full preview of the TCL 20 Pro 5G, reviewer Steven Winkelman says, “For half the price of an equivalent cell phone, you can do almost everything you need for a phone.” The price of $ 499.99 is even lower than expected in the preview, which I thought would cost $ 549.

The new phone will be sold unlocked on Amazon, but carrier pickup may be offered in the future. The TCL 20 Pro 5G is compatible with T-Mobile 5G and AT & T 4G, and the Verizon lowband 5G will be available “in the coming weeks.” The TCL 20S is compatible with all three carriers’ 4G networks, and the TCL 20 SE is compatible with AT & T and T-Mobile.

TCL 20S

In addition to the more powerful 20Pro 5G, the TCL 20S features a 6.67-inch, 1080p AMOLED screen, a huge 5,000mAh battery, 128GB of storage, and a 64megapixel main camera. Run Android 11 on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. Its 4G band support includes T-Mobile’s long-range band 71.

The inexpensive TCL20SE features a 6.82-inch 720p LCD display and a similarly large 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 11 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and has a 48MP main camera. However, there is no band 71.

Editor’s recommendation

The company also announced the price of the MoveAudio S600, a pair of true wireless earphones. They cost $ 99.99 on Amazon. Earphones have an active noise canceling feature with a “transparent mode” that allows you to hear the surrounding sounds when you really need them. According to TCL, the new earphones will be available free of charge to those who purchased the TCL 20 Pro 5G before July 5th.

A full review of the TCL 20 Pro 5G is coming soon.

