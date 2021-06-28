How to check email to get around the new free storage limit





Rob Pegoraro Special Release on USA TODAY June 28, 2021 Eastern Standard Time 6:01 AM

close

Organize your technology with these fun and easy hacks. USA Today

Google stopped offering unlimited storage on Google Photos on June 1st, so if you have too many cat photos, you’re not paying for additional storage or finding another place to back up your photos. Some people may be worried.

However, Google’s free storage limit of 15GB covers not only Google Photos, but also Google Drive and Gmail, so this lack of space may be completely image-independent.

Individual emails may not seem like much, but 1000 words is worth a look, especially if sent in an attached PDF or if it’s built into enough web coding.

Google: Search giant delays phasing out tracking technology by nearly two years

Video Games: That’s why the new Nintendo Switch doesn’t show up right away.

New emails from your Gmail account will now count to the 15GB limit on your Google Account’s free storage as of June 1. (Photo: PIXTA)

For those who opened a Gmail account shortly after the service debuted in 2004, even plaintext messages are added with a “don’t throw anything” pitch. For example, in my own Google account, Google Photos is only half the total storage of Drive and Gmail.

Update your Google Gmail inbox

Gmail’s Inbox Management Tool assumes that storage isn’t as big a problem as searching. You can use special queries to find bulky messages (greater than 10m will find messages larger than 10MB), but Google PR ranks mailing lists that put the biggest dents in your allocations in Gmail. I have confirmed that I cannot ask you to do so.

Neither Gmail’s web interface nor Android and iOS apps can sort messages by sender. This may suggest more people to communicate with. To do this, Apple needs to sync Gmail to something that comes with macOS or a desktop email app that Microsoft bundles with Windows.

Or it’s already clear which of the hottest companies, nonprofits, or political movements make up it in large numbers.

Gmail photos on your smartphone. (Photo: Mike Snider, USA TODAY)

In any case, once you’ve identified the major email violators, you’ll want to return to the Gmail website. This site is better than an app for zapping messages in bulk. Method is as follows.

Search for the sender or subject you want to go to and select a recent message that matches what you were thinking of. For the mailing list you want to escape (not a short-lived list that contains content you’ve read once), open it and click the unsubscribe link. If the organization involved participates in more than one list, select the message you know. If you don’t need it, click the vertical ellipsis above it[このようなメッセージをフィルター]Select,[フィルター]Blue in dialog[検索]Click the button. This will only collect messages from the same list. For example, marketing updates are collected, but purchase receipts are not. Click the checkbox in the upper left corner of the search results to select all the messages on the page. If you see more than 100,[この検索に一致するすべての会話を選択]Click (Gmail needs to report the number of matches and the total number in the query). Click the trash can icon.

There is a better way to handle a large number of mailing lists. Almost nine years ago, one of Google’s competitors gave a good example. Microsoft’s Outlook.com allows you to set a sweep filter that automatically removes matching messages after a set interval.

Meanwhile, Google continues to act as if it has abolished message deletion, despite increasing storage billing.

Google can also improve the message regarding these additional storage prices. Unless you know you’ll overcome the storage dilemma in the coming months, you’ll have to pay 16 ignoring the $ 1.99 / month entry-level 100GB plan advertised by Google. Instead, it’s $ 19.99% cheaper per year.

Rob Pegoraro is a Washington, DC-based technical writer. To send a technical question, please send an email to rob @ robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter @robpegoraro.

The views and opinions contained in this column are authors and do not necessarily reflect USA TODAY’s views and opinions.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/tech/columnist/2021/06/28/google-gmail-how-check-your-email-avoid-new-free-storage- limits / 5319878001 /

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos