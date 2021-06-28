Shindig launches virtual lobby feature, enabling “Work the Room” networking for virtual and hybrid events





For virtual events, everyone attending an individual session, panel, track, or exhibition booth at a Shindig-enabled event moves to a single shared experience, just as if the event took place directly. You can hold a meeting. One of the main additional differentiators of this feature is all while participants can peruse and interact with the conference program directory and discuss which session, panel, track, or booth with friends and colleagues. Being able to continue a private conversation. Join us next while exploring the complete meeting guide together. For hybrid events, the function adds two important new elements. First, it provides a place for direct guests to freely interact with online participants on their mobile phones, critically connecting both audiences for private conversations. Second, it helps event organizers avoid “dead air” in live streams and provides online viewers with the opportunity to participate during the necessary breaks during face-to-face sessions. Otherwise, you will lose your online viewers and leave the event.

In the 2021 Event Tech Innovation Report, the EventsMB publication states, “The biggest challenge for virtual event planners is how to keep participants interested.”

In response to this need, Shindig, Inc. Steve Gottlieb, CEO and Founder of, said: Working in the actual action room people want, meeting old friends, being introduced to each other by chance, or opportunistically separating someone who has a free moment is Cindig Is the type of face-to-face networking encounter that is currently being reproduced online. In Cindig’s virtual lobby, we bring all the spontaneity and contingency of face-to-face networking to the virtual experience. “

Virtual events also promise to play an important role in hybrid events. This gives direct participants the opportunity to interact with a potentially large audience who participates online and vice versa.

Cindig’s virtual lobby is completely unique in that it allows free-form interaction like any other face-to-face event. All participants in the virtual lobby can see who is talking to whom and who is free to talk. Conversations can be fused, and individuals can easily move from conversation to conversation and work in the room. Also, like the face-to-face event lobby, the Shindig lobby is ideal for sponsored messaging, video displays, dynamic CTA, and other activities that can be facilitated in the meeting reception space.

About Shindig Shindig is the most advanced platform for virtual events, conferences, and conferences. Its unique video chat technology provides the dynamics of face-to-face events on an internet scale. Unique features include private video chat networking for thousands of attendees, video chat backstage for guest preparation, open podiums for town hall-style events, support for multi-session meetings and trade shows, Includes excellent HD video playback and the most advanced production features in the industry.

Prominent organizations and individuals who use Shindig include Amazon, Accenture, The Conference Board, Fandom, Gartner, Hearst, SAP, Global Citizen, and the United Nations Foundation.

Shindig was founded with the mission of responding to the urgent demand for better virtual events and improving the way people share and communicate ideas. Virtual Lobby is just one of the long lines of pioneering virtual event innovation, backed by the company’s 27 US patents issued in this area.

For media inquiries, please contact Marianne Banton. [email protected]..

Source Cindig

