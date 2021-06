AI-based checkout provider Trigo partners with Google Cloud

Dive Brief: Artificial intelligence company Trigohas has signed a partnership with Google Cloud to help retailers use artificial intelligence to manage store checkout processes, announced by Israeli tech startup in a press release Did. Trigo, which is already using Google Cloud infrastructure to support computer vision-based autonomous checkout technology for sale to retailers, is working with Google to “digitally transform retailers in AI-powered autonomous stores. We will help accelerate the formation, “but details about the deal. Trigohas is focusing its resources on technology that allows shoppers to buy in-store without having to stop at the checkout counter, so it is stepping up to stand out in a frictionless retail space. Dive Insight:

The Trigo-Google partnership reflects Tel Aviv’s willingness to gain momentum for Israeli-based companies seeking to gain market share in emerging markets for systems where shoppers simply pull products off store shelves and exit. doing.

Earlier this month, Trigo announced that it would work with German retailer REWE Group to add grab and go checkout technology to its new store in Cologne, Germany. At the same time as the announcement, Trigo said REWE has become an investor in high-tech companies along with Israeli investment firm Viola Growth.

Trigosaid said the investment has raised more than $ 100 million to date. In December, Trigo announced that it had won $ 60 million in a Series B round, with total funding at the time exceeding $ 94 million.

In particular, the December funding round included the British supermarket chain Tesco testing Trigo’s camera-based checkout technology at the Tesco Express Convenience Store at retail headquarters near London. Populated area.

Trigois, in collaboration with Israeli supermarket chain Shufersalto, has developed a technology that uses an array of ceiling-mounted cameras to track shopper activity in stores and record when people take items off the shelves. doing.

Trigofaces faces fierce competition with multiple companies that also offer features that allow customers to avoid checkout aisles and self-checkout stations. Earlier this month, Amazon, like Trigo, opened its first Fresh grocery store in the United States with Just Walk Out technology. The system uses cameras to track shoppers and store merchandise. Amazon also offers technology at fresh-brand convenience stores in London and ghost stores in several cities in the United States.

Other companies that are gaining attention in the frictionless checkout category include Standard Cognition, Grabango, and Zippin, all of which use camera vision technology.

Google has also increased its presence in the retail industry. In March, the tech giant announced that it would work with Albertsons to add a range of consumer services through products such as Google Search, Google Maps, and Google Pay. Meanwhile, Hy-Vee announced in early June that it had agreed to use Google. Aisles Online A cloud that enhances the shopping platform.

