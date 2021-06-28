Owen Mumford Obtains BCorp Certification-Med-Tech Innovation





Owen Mumford, a specialist in medical device design, manufacturing, and progress, was awarded BCorp certification after demonstrating compliance with the requirements of this mark.

Owen Manford, who established a sustainability program in 2014 and officially committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is applying growth and benefits to the positive interests of the environment and the external community. Participate in the respected community of companies. , And employees.

B Corp certification assesses five areas of influence: governance, community, workers, environment, and customers.

Yar Severn, Chief Executive Officer of Owen Manford, said: Immersing yourself in the rigorous process of B Corp certification is a natural development of our core principles. Companies like us operating in the medical sector are accustomed to the demands of a tightly regulated environment. We believe that stating ethical and environmental aspirations is not enough, but it is also important to obtain recognized certification. After all, our market relies on the highest ethical standards to protect the environment, professionals and patients. B Corp provides a solid benchmark for continuously improving what we do in our business, in the global community in which we participate, and in the communities where we can make a positive impact.

Owen Mumford has been designing and manufacturing self-injection, blood sampling and drug delivery medical devices for nearly 70 years. This milestone underscores our commitment to bring about positive changes in social and environmental impacts.

Kate Sandle, Director of Programs and Engagement at B Lab UK, said: We are pleased to welcome Owen Manford to the BCorp community. This is a move by companies that are committed to changing the way they operate and believe that their business really helps. We know that Owen Mumford is a great addition to the community and keeps the conversation moving forward. Welcometing Owen Manford is an exciting moment as it gives us the opportunity to lead the medical device industry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos