A world that deserves a better game





In 1999, Square Enix (then still Squaresoft) released the Legend of Mana, the first spin-off of the Mana series (the legend of Mana in Japan). At that time, it was a strange beast. This is a 2D RPG released for the original PlayStation when Sony was pushing the polygon hard. It is a game that incorporates many signature design elements of producer Saga series creator Akitoshi Kawazu, while having series creator Koichi Ishii as the director. These features include usage-based statistics and skill leveling, non-linear storytelling, and open world exploration. Over 20 years later, M2 remastered the game for re-release on the latest console. A stellar port that shines with the game’s gorgeous sprites and Yoko Shimomura’s lovely score, the Legend of Mana remains an experience spoiled by shallow core gameplay and too many extra and boring subsystems.

The Legend of Mana begins with the player choosing between a male or female protagonist and the first weapon. Then they hear the cry of the mana tree, a mana series fixture, and beg the protagonist to look for it. Manatree suggests that humanity once sought its mighty power, but then abandoned such pursuits and instead was content with the trivial controversy. What the mana tree represents here remains ambiguous, but without revealing much of the story of the game 20 years ago, it seems to symbolize the spirit of adventure, but it’s damaged and ignored for years. I’ve been, and now I need to update.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Players start the game by selecting where they want to go on an adventure. They select an area from the blank map and place their home in that area. This moment serves as an introduction to the land creation system. Throughout the game, players get artifacts by starting or completing quests. When a player places one of these artifacts on the map, it unlocks a new area to explore in either the town or the dungeon. Where and when the artifact is placed on the map affects the strength of the enemies in that area.

The player then receives the next artifact and unlocks the town of Domina. The player then moves on his own. Instead of a central story, players embark on a collection of short adventures that correspond to most other JRPG side quests. Some of them have characters that appear repeatedly. Ultimately, completing one of the three main quest lines will allow the player to complete the original mission of tracking the mana tree and completing the game.

The world is rendered sweetly and the main character is blank, but the land is full of interesting and strange characters. The world is bright and colorful, rendered in a watercolor style reminiscent of storybooks and high-end animation features. The remaster includes recreated high-resolution graphics that extend the stunning background to 16: 9 resolution, which looks perfect on modern widescreen TVs. M2 has also added a rearranged version of the soundtrack to the game directed by Shimomura. This already gives new extensibility to the stellar composition. However, the player can choose between this version and the original soundtrack in the menu.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Many of the characters in the game are humanoid animals such as the mischievous pirate penguins and the shaded rabbit entrepreneur Niccolo. Others are perceptual plants, such as leafy sprouts, or even part of a perceptual bowl of lace, each with its own eccentric personality. A blank hero / heroine allows players to project their favorite traits to the protagonist to justify their adventure. The sum of these parts is like playing a series of short stories starring a fantasy adventurer like Conan, but all set in a world imagined by Hayao Miyazaki.

If the gameplay can match the promise of that premise. The mana series has always featured action-based combat, and the Legend of Mana is no exception. If players encounter several monsters as they explore different dungeons in the world, they will be locked into battle and only in the case of quick heavy strikes, two pre-assigned skills, and special movements. You can attack with up to 4 special movements available The meter is full. However, although players and enemies can move in four directions, they can only attack to the left or right, so combat is slow and annoying. Most enemies only need a simple sword attack to dispatch, and instead the boss battles that should enliven things feature only a handful of giant monsters that are reused over and over again. I will. After the player leaves the room, the monster encounters a respawn, which is annoying as it often requires backtracking to navigate through dungeons where it is difficult to navigate the game. Fortunately, M2 implemented a feature in its menu to turn off non-story-related combat, alleviating that frustration if needed, but did nothing to make the combat shallower.

The hero’s stats will level up based on the weapon you are using. For example, using a hammer increases power, and shaking staff enhances magic. If you want to spend some time, especially because you can create personalized weapons, open the game for creative minimax and customization. Unfortunately, it’s not a terribly exciting process and produces very little reward. Players can succeed in the game using only selected starter weapons that are regularly upgraded by purchasing new versions from town stores. There are few problems.

(Photo: Square Enix)

Similarly, players often acquire guest characters to support their adventures. They tend to be interesting, related to plots in the narrative sense, but not so much in combat. Each guest character has its own synergistic skills, but it’s the most useful distraction during boss battles and requires little attention. A truly invested player can train a pet and build a golem to participate in combat, but if nothing is needed, that’s a lot of extra effort.

Ultimately, the Legend of Mana presents a fun and captivating world to explore. Gameplay is simple and clumsy, but the tedious work is somewhat mitigated by the latest additions to M2. You may be able to capture the spirit of the Legend of Mana’s lost adventure by keeping players from getting stuck in unnecessary side systems.

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Legend of Mana is now available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. The publisher provided a review code for this review, which was reviewed on the base models PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

