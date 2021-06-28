If your $ 1,099 iMac is a PC, you can’t upgrade to Windows 11.





Microsoft’s compatibility with Windows 11 released a lot of news last week as the company implemented more stringent requirements for future operating systems. Windows 10 was supported on PCs 10 years ago, but Windows 11 doesn’t even support modern Microsoft Surface devices.

For example, Surface Go, released in August 2018, will no longer be able to get an upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s released later this year. This is primarily due to Microsoft’s requirement that Windows 11 machines have a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip, which began shipping in 2018. However, Microsoft has also discontinued support for 7th generation Intel processors that were sold just a few years ago. ..

From that perspective, Apple has supported the Mac since 2014, when the macOS 12 Monterey shipped this fall. Do you want more perspective? The 21.5-inch iMac, which is currently available for $ 1,099 through Apple, cannot be upgraded to Windows 11. Of course, Apple doesn’t support TMP 2.0 either and runs a completely different OS, but even Intel. The processor is obsolete for Windows 11. This sheds harsh light on how old the 21.5-inch iMac is.

The 21.5-inch iMac was last updated in 2017 with a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor, but Apple continues to sell it. It’s by far the oldest Mac on the market today and isn’t worth the price Apple charges. Instead, we recommend upgrading to a 24-inch iMac or checking out the M1 MacBook Air, which has a smaller screen but a much faster processor and is $ 100 cheaper. But if you really need it, you can update to macOS Monterey in the fall, at least without some of its best features.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

