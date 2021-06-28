Canada’s Company Waterotorhas has designed a new destructive clean technology to produce low-cost electricity from slow-moving water.





Waterotor CEO Fred Ferguson Leads Clean Tech Innovation

If you are a relative of a world-renowned technology innovator, how do you respond to that legacy? How do you follow the act? The answer was ambitious for Fred Ferguson, the great-grandson of telegraph inventor Samuel Morse. Revolutionizing clean energy. By designing and patenting Waterotor, a clean and economically destructive technology, he may have changed the world’s energy landscape forever.

Ferguson is Canada-based Waterotor Energy Technologies, Inc. CEO, his mission is to harness the enormous, untouched world of energy sources that exist in ocean currents, rivers and canals. With Waterotor, a slow-moving stream of water can supply electricity to almost everywhere.

Waterotor CEO Fred Ferguson is interviewed by Robert Reiss

Gail Giccio

In anticipation of the clean technology boom, Ferguson has led the team in the design and development of Waterotor for the past decade. Waterotor is a new breakthrough technology that converts more than two-thirds of the available energy into electricity when submerged in flowing water at speeds of 1 mph.

Ferguson said Waterotor is now fully proven to work in the ocean, rivers and even under ice, without harming fish or the environment. Innovation is a problem-solving problem, he said. We have created a new era of energy production. Core Solution-Technology that can be used at the right value virtually anywhere.

The upcoming projects in Cape Cod Canal, Massachusetts and Louisiana are producing large water otters for the Florida Gulf Stream, and the expansion of the United States is already exciting. Waterotor is helping to move to a low-carbon business model in response to the interest of traditional oil and gas companies.

According to Ferguson, the oil and gas industry, like governments and individuals, recognizes that solar, wind, and now mega-energy water otters will become an increasingly large part of renewable energy solutions. I will.

Ferguson believes that his invention and breakthroughs in engineering will bring great benefits and enable them to penetrate the global market.

He said that the movement of water has a huge amount of energy. For example, water traveling at 6 mph is equivalent to wind at 400 mph. You show me a wind turbine that can handle 400 mph, and I show you something that doesn’t last long.

Ferguson continued that the Earth is 71% water, much of which is slow-moving. No other water energy device has succeeded in producing comparable high energy while operating at very low water velocities. Water is 830 times more powerful than wind and flows continuously. This means that Waterotors can use huge amounts of energy uninterrupted. Also, because it is submerged, it does not interfere with the boat, harm the sea or damage marine life.

Waterotor is not his first innovative solution to the problem. Prior to renewable energy technology, Ferguson led an early aerospace startup. He received the Government of Canada’s Invention Excellence Award annually and was a board member of the Aviation Industry Association and chairman of the Canadian Civil Airworthiness Authority. In the early 1990s, his invention led the FedEx Lockheed Skunk Works ULA project in California. By 2001, he was awarded the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Distinguished Service Award for the LTA vehicle design used on Mars to fly in the air for atmospheric surveillance.

When asked if his famous inventor’s relative, Samuel Morse, was proud, he replied with a smile, Morse was basically an artist and a great thinker. But I do approve.

Ferguson wanted to think of me as a designer and problem solver rather than an inventor. My interest is not to create a lot of new things, but to understand and utilize the basket of the ever-bearing world of new technologies and access the palette of technologies to create unique new things. That is.

Waterotor is the result of an understanding of advanced hydrodynamics in creating energy extractors, he said. Here is a unique breakthrough that draws power from slowly flowing water. Realizing this idea requires a vision, a team of experts, and the ability to understand economic cost competitiveness in the global market.

Ferguson reveals that Waterotor is about to complete the final stages of its demonstrations on major global sites, further proving that this robust system is environmentally friendly and the lowest cost of renewable energy. Did. The company recently signed a contract with a US investment banking company to help raise the final funding for this mission.

Ferguson said he hopes that the world’s largest construction and utilities will take over the world’s ocean power generation by the end of next year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos