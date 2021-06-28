Grand Theft Auto 6 is reported to have returned to the sub-city





A collection of rumors surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 shows that the game is set in modern Vice City and features a female protagonist.

Video game insider Tom Henderson, known for his upcoming title leak, states that players will return to Vice City in the next article in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

As Henderson explains in his latest YouTube video, Grand Theft Auto VI is lined up with an updated version of Vice City, a Miami-pastiche that acts as one of the settings for the first Grand Theft Auto and the Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in the 2002 PlayStation 2 game. I will. Thegame also has the latest settings for greater compatibility with GTA Online. This continues to be a stable source of money for developer Rockstar Games. The map of the game may not be as big as the previous game, but Rockstar will expand and modify the map through downloadable content and post-release updates, similar to Fortnite’s Battle Royale Island.

Related: Loki is trying to bring his brand prank to Fortnite

In terms of characters, GTAVI continues the trend established by its predecessor to have multiple playable protagonists. In particular, one of them will be the first woman in the series. According to Henderson, she will be a “good guy in the group” and will provide her technical know-how. If so, this gives credibility to the theory that games are played in a modern environment.

Henderson also provided the disappointing news that GTAVI may not be released until 2024 or 2025. The first reason for this extended development period is that Rockstar Games wants to avoid crunching, or forcing developers to work overtime before the game goes on sale.

Related: Rockstar Games is killing GTA Online for Xbox 360, PS3

Henderson suggests that the second reason Grand Theft Auto VI has been in development for so long is that it will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Today, next-generation consoles are extremely difficult for consumers to obtain, and Rockstar has enough players to access them before the next game is released.

In addition, Henderson said he plans to incorporate cryptocurrencies into future GTA games. This doesn’t mean that players can exchange in-game money for real cash, but it’s “another aspect of GTA where you can earn mission rewards, etc.” Cryptography may also understand the story of GTAVI, but it has not yet been confirmed how it will be implemented.

Related: Grand Theft Auto V is everywhere soon … except for the Nintendo Switch

Henderson concludes by reminding viewers that these are just rumors. His GTA sources are as unreliable as those in Call of Duty or Battlefield games, and potential new games at Rockstar are still in the early stages of development and are subject to change over the next few years. There is.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC. Grand Theft Auto Vand Grand Theft Auto Online will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on November 11th.

Keep reading: How Sandbox Gameplay Saved Single Player Stories

Source: YouTube

Five of the best games of 2021 so far, ranked by critics

About the author Morgan Shaunette (105 articles published)

Morgan Shaunette is a freelance comic news writer on CBR.com. He graduated from Portland State University and majored in film, while minors majored in writing and English. He is also a contributor to the amateur movie blog / podcast THO Movie Reviews. He currently lives in Portland, Oregon, with his adorable Chihuahua Minnie.

Other works by Morgan Shownet

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/grand-theft-auto-6-vice-city-rumors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos