Lenovo Yoga Tablets Review: Look at Tabs 13 and 11 first

Lenovo had two promising iPad alternatives in the pipeline, the Yoga Tab 13 and the Yoga Tab 11, and I was able to see them up close. These new Android tablets stand out with their smooth fabric coating design and a convenient kickstand that you can hang in your kitchen or living room when reading recipes or checking the weather.

In addition to these notable new slate, Lenovo has unwrapped the Smart Clock 2. This is a $ 89 smart alarm clock that is a great alternative to Nest Hub thanks to the included wireless charging dock.

Let’s first look at Lenovo’s new tablets and smart devices scheduled for later this year and explain why you think you need to get excited about them.

The Yoga Tab 13 (starting at $ 679) is a premium tablet made for both work and play, with a bright 13-inch display and ample power and connectivity options. The Tab 13s design quickly caught our eye with its attractive Alacantara coating and a unique kickstand that doubles as a hangar if you need a small display on the wall.

I rarely see tablets with Alcantara. This is the same soft touch coating that I love to use on Microsoft devices such as the Surface Laptop 4. The tablet has a unique look that sets it apart from the all-aluminum backing of the iPad family.

This classy look is complemented by a kickstand built into the back. The kickstand has a clean U-shaped design that allows you to hang your tablet on a wall or board. This is useful if you’re following kitchen recipes, or if you need an easy way to see the weather and news in your bathroom or hallway, especially because you can interact with tab 13 by voice through the Google Assistant.

I was also impressed by the short time on the Tab 13s display. This gave the tablet a fair amount of colorful pop on the blue and purple background, and a series of colorful app icons scattered around it. The 13-inch screen has a resolution of 2K (2048 x 1080) and promises high brightness of 400 knits. This is ideal for watching movies and playing Android games on the go. In addition, LTPS (cold polycrystalline) screens are built to be faster and clearer than typical LCD displays. He was keen on testing tablet quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive spatial sound.

By spec, Tab 13 should be able to perform everyday tasks well. I’m running Android 11 with a Lenovo user interface with Wi-Fi 6 support for use with the latest and fastest wireless routers (unfortunately there is no LTE option to connect on the go). It also has a microHDMI-USB cable, so it can be used as a portable monitor for almost any laptop or desktop. The Yoga Tab 13 starts at $ 579 with 128GB of storage and expands to 256GB. In addition, it supports microSD card for expansion. In a short amount of time on a Lenovo 13-inch tablet, swiping and tapping the screen to open apps, folders, and browsers instantly improved responsiveness.

If you want a smaller, more affordable version of this tablet, there’s also the $ 319 Yoga Tab 11. This slate has many of the siblings’ key features, including a kickstand, support for Dolby Vision on an 11-inch screen, and integration with the Google Assistant. This small Yoga Tab has a more entry-level MediaTek Helio G90T processor, and unlike the larger ones, it has LTE support to stay online when Wi-Fi isn’t available. It should still run Android 11 with the Lenovo interface and handle most everyday tasks.

It also has a storm gray fabric coating on the back. It’s not as good as the Tab 13 Alacantara, but it’s still a welcome addition, something that the latest $ 329 iPad doesn’t have. Tab 11 will begin shipping in August 2021.

For those who like smart displays at the bedside, the $ 89 Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock 2 we checked looks pretty promising. This little touchscreen clock looks like a miniature hybrid of the latest EchoShow and NestHub devices. It features a colorful 4-inch display and a particularly attractive mesh coating of shadow black, heather gray and abyss blue.

Smart Alarm Clock 2 includes Google Assistant support so you can queue your music, set alarms, and pull up Google Photos with just your voice. The small display was impressive when we used it for a short time and showed nice colors when we saw images of waterfalls and circulated through various vibrant clock faces. But the real kicker is the included wireless charging pad. This leaves enough space to charge your alarm clock, as well as your phone, earphones, or other device that supports wireless charging.

Lenovo’s Smart Alarm Clock 2 will ship for $ 89 this September.

In particular, I wanted to get the Yoga Tab 13. It is becoming an impressive premium tablet with a great display and a particularly convenient design that can be supported and hung in a variety of ways. Its ability to double as a monitor is certainly harmless. It’s also cheaper than the iPad Pro (starting at $ 799), iPad Air (starting at $ 599), and the Galaxy Tab S7 (starting at $ 649), which makes it attractive to those looking for a powerful and lively slate for work and play. May be a good alternative. Tab 13 will be available in July. I don’t have a pre-order yet, but I can find it here in the near future.

The Tab 11 (starting at $ 319 in August), on the other hand, has the same versatile build as the 13 in particular, which could be a powerful and valuable option for adopting a base iPad. He was also keen on comparing it to the cheap $ 149 Fire. HD10 with a similar processor. And I was looking forward to trying out Smart Alarm Clock 2 (arriving for $ 89 in September) to see how it overlaps with Amazon and Google’s smartscreens, as well as the best alarm clocks.

