UMBC researchers advance accessible COVID-19 testing technology





June 24, 2021

Two research teams, led by the UMBC Faculty of Engineering, are transforming COVID-19 testing technology. Rather than letting users choose between the fastest and most affordable COVID-19 test, or the most accurate test, we are trying to provide a fast, accessible and highly accurate test all in one.

One of these new innovations focuses on testing individuals for the virus that causes COVID-19. The other focuses on collecting air samples in large spaces at risk of enabling COVID-19 infection. Both teams behind this public impact study hope that their innovations will help limit the spread of the disease, as many US and international jurisdictions will withdraw COVID-19 restrictions. is.

Open up innovation to the public

A group of researchers led by Dipanjan Pan, a professor of chemistry, biochemistry and environmental engineering, can detect SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in individual patients quickly, accurately and affordably 2 Developed two diagnostic tests.

Dipan Jumpan. Photograph of bread provided.

Nano-amplified colorimetric tests are much more accessible because they do not require RNA extraction, which many other tests rely on. Pan’s other testing techniques operate on the principle of electrochemical detection that can be used at home by applying a handheld device that is easy to read. Both of these technologies were recently licensed by RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc.

“I am delighted that my laboratory has been registered and certified by the FDA as the development site for the Electrochemical AntiSENSE COVID-19 test. The world’s leading molecular diagnostics company, RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc., has been released by UMBC worldwide. We have obtained an exclusive license. The University of Maryland at Baltimore (UMB) is to commercialize the test, “Pan explains. He states that the results of this work have been published in several influential journals, including the May and October 2020 articles on ACS Nano and the April 2021 article on Nature Protocol. I am.

Pan’s interdisciplinary team includes Maha Alafeef, a graduate research assistant at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM). UMSOM faculty member Parikshit Moitra; UMBC faculty research assistant Ketan Dighe.

“This commercialization is an important achievement and testimony of my team’s efforts and dedication,” Pan adds. “Influential publications confirm the quality of our science, but licensing agreements and FDA accreditation prove the translational value of this technology.”

Rapid diagnosis with gold nanoparticles

In the fall of 2020, Pan and his collaborators received two grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to improve testing for detecting SARS-CoV-2 and to support the development of this technology. I received the money. From there, research progressed rapidly.

The main advantage of bread plasmon technology is that the test results can be detected qualitatively with the naked eye at the point of care without any special technology. It is a synthetic DNA fragment that binds to the viral RNA molecule, made possible by highly specific antisense oligonucleotides that aggregate gold nanoparticles.

“The ultimate goal of our electrochemical test is to develop a small handheld device to determine the presence of viral RNA in a nasal swab or saliva sample. In early prototypes, the meter was a viral dose. Includes a disposable test strip used to calculate the level. Shows the level, “Pan explains.

Pan has been dually appointed by UMB and UMB, and is a professor of radiodiagnosis and nuclear medicine and pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. At UMBC, Pan is also affiliated with the Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering (CSEE).

COVID-19 detection using out-of-the-box tools

A second group of interdisciplinary researchers have created an easy way to determine if SARS-CoV-2 is present in the air. This group is headed by Govind Rao, a professor of chemistry, biochemistry and environmental engineering (CBEE) and director of the Center for Advanced Sensor Technology (CAST). The journal Biotechnology and Bioengineering published their findings last month.

Govindrao. Photo by Marlayna Demond ’11 of UMBC.

Researchers have found that SARS-CoV-2 samples can be collected using a simple portable dehumidifier. They successfully tested the collection process in several places in the hospital and reported that people were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

With this unique method of identifying SARS-CoV-2, hospitals use out-of-the-box dehumidifiers to detect viruses rather than buying new scientific equipment to collect air samples for analysis. I can do it.

“This technology is similar to a smoke detector and may be widely used,” says Rao. “When fully developed, it can potentially be deployed anywhere and empower people by directly reading viruses and other biological threats in the surrounding air.”

Rao collaborated with all CBEE and CAST faculty members Pan, Douglas Frey, Xudong Ge, and Dighe. Michael Tolosa, a CAST staff member, is also working on the research. Aaron Thole, CBEE graduate student. CBEE postdoctoral fellow Priyanka Rei. Benjamin Punsion Smith, a graduate student in computer science and electrical engineering. Moitra is also contributing to this work. The UMBC team worked with Jim Chan, director of safety and environmental health at the University of Maryland Medical Center, to arrange dehumidifiers at various locations within the hospital.

The research team is also developing a fast and sensitive test to detect signs of pathogens in minutes in combination with a dehumidifier.

Banner image: UMBC’s Interdisciplinary Life Science Building. Photo by Marlayna Demond ’11 of UMBC.

