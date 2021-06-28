The Life Sciences Division of the Maryland Tech Council has announced the 2021 Bio-Innovation Conference, the region’s first face-to-face life sciences conference since 2019.





Frederick, Maryland-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), Maryland’s largest technology and life sciences industry group, has begun registering for the 2021 Bio-Innovation Conference today. Announced that. People and virtual experiences for the local life sciences community.

The Bio-Innovation Conference, which runs from Monday, October 4, 2021 to Tuesday, October 5, 2021, brings industry, academia, and government experts to new professional connections and trends in this fast-growing industry. This is the region’s first forum for exploring. Topics on the agenda of the conference include vaccines, cell and gene therapy, biotechnology, regulatory trends, workforce and human resources challenges.

To register for the conference, please visit the registration page for the 2021 Bio Innovation Conference. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Stakeholders should contact Wendy Worm, Vice President of Marketing and Programs at Maryland Tech Council, via the event registration page.

The Bio-Innovation Conference is Maryland’s only biotechnology conference with a BIO One-on-One Partnering system. It’s a virtual platform that simplifies the process of finding, identifying, and meeting potential partners and business development executives. With the BIO One-on-One Partnering system, you can pre-schedule a 30-minute private virtual meeting in the meeting space, procure potential partnerships with an advanced-level audience, and manage life sciences. You can communicate directly with. ..

Marty Rosendale, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council, is deeply committed to safely reintegrating the community as the region premiers a joint community in the life sciences industry. The 2021 Bio-Innovation Conference will be a valuable forum for anyone looking to deepen their professional relationships and explore the future of life sciences in the post-pandemic world.

About Maryland Tech Council

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively committed to building a strong technology and life sciences industry by supporting the efforts of individual members. We are Maryland’s largest technology and life sciences industry association, providing value by providing forums for members to learn, share and connect. MTC brings the local community together in one unified organization, enabling members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The Maryland Tech Council’s vision is to promote Maryland and become number one in the domestic life sciences and technology innovation economy. For more information, please visit mdtechcouncil.com.

