Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch coming this summer has a whole new Google look





Samsung’s new clock software runs the Google Play app.

Screenshots by Samsung / Scottstein / CNET

Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch was unveiled at an Unpacked event later this summer, and the new OS and interface co-designed by Google is called the One UI Watch. The news arrived on Monday at the Virtual Samsung event as part of this year’s Mobile World Congress.

But Samsung has only shown a software interface so far. The actual watch design remains unclear, but the possibility of a recent design leak suggests that it resembles Samsung’s more minimal Galaxy Watch Active 2 design (and probably called the Galaxy Watch 4). I am.

Currently playing: Watch this: Samsung’s One UI Watch Sneak Peak

4:17

Earlier this year, Google and Samsung announced a partnership to redesign future Google Wear watches. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch will also be the first device to get this software. Other watches running the new One UI Watch software, including Fossil, are scheduled for later this year. The One UI interface promises to connect instantly to your paired phone and hook into many of your phone’s core settings, like the Apple Watch. Compatible apps will load on your phone and immediately crossload your watch.

Google Maps and other highly Google-looking apps on the One Watch UI.

Screenshots by Samsung / Scottstein / CNET

The first look at the One UI is very similar to Google. The feature shown is very simple. The app swipes up, the world clock syncs between your phones, and universal settings such as silent settings appear on your watch and phone at the same time.

One UI Watch software can load apps via Google Play and load many (but not all) Wear OS apps. Samsung’s announcement confirms that Adidas Running, Golfbuddy Smart Caddie, Strava, Swim.com, Calm, Sleep Cycle, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Google Maps are some of the supported apps. Samsung has also confirmed that the new platform will support eSIM with LTE connectivity as well as the Galaxy Watch 3, so these new watches can be used without a mobile phone.

Synchronizing settings between your phone and watch should be instant (as you would expect).

Screenshots by Samsung / Scottstein / CNET

Google’s Sameer Samat said in a Samsung press release about the new watch:

Some of Samsung’s apps on the previous Galaxy Watch will be available on the Google Play for One UI Watch, but it’s not clear yet. Samsung has also unveiled watchface designer software for developers and watchface enthusiasts, but it’s hard to tell from a short glance at Samsung’s demo video how talented a designer is.

Samsung will also provide software updates and support for its platform up to three years after its first release date, with owners of Tizen-based watches like the current Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 not being left behind in the cold. I made it clear that I would guarantee it.

