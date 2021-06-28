Samsung and Google preview wearable platform ahead of next Galaxy Watch launch – TechCrunch





Samsung’s Mobile World Congress presser was once again about wearables. The big news at this evening’s (or timezone-dependent) event was the best ever to see the redesigned interface of the Galaxy Watch’ corporate line.

Named after the Galaxy mobile interface, one UI watch shares a design language with the one on the Galaxy phone company line. The upcoming One UI Watch will debut at the Unpacked event later this summer, with a new UI and a Samsung / Google joint platform.

Last month’s I / O first made fun of two tech powers teaming up on a wearable project. However, there is still little information about what it is actually called.

The partnership was initially announced as an integrated platform that allows developers to create a single app on both Google’s Wear OS and Tizen. This is an open source operating system that Samsung has long relied on on its own smartwatch. As mentioned at the time, third-party app development has proven to be a significant hurdle for both companies, as Apple aims to dominate this area.

One of the benefits of the partnership is that when the watch compatible app is downloaded to the connected smartphone, it will also be downloaded to the watch. In addition to first-party Google apps such as Maps and YouTube Music, the list includes Spotify (of course), Calm, Strava, Adidas Running, and Sleep Cycle.

Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration, and each time we work together, the consumer experience has improved dramatically for everyone, Google’s SVP Samir Samat said in a news-related release. Stated. This certainly applies to this new integrated platform, which will be rolled out for the first time on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch. We’re excited to collaborate with Samsung to offer apps that extend battery life, accelerate performance, and range from Google to a whole new wearable experience.

Such a partnership seems strange at first glance. Samsung long ago avoided Google’s wearable operating system and favored its own highly customized version of Tizen. But in the end, the two seem to agree with Apple’s monolith, which is currently enjoying nearly 40% of the global market. Samsung is second, but even if Fitbit is under its wings, Google still has a way to go.

Samsung will also showcase improved development tools that make it easier to create platform watch faces and more.

