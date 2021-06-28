iconectiv joins 5G Open Innovation Lab as a technical partner to accelerate new enterprise services





Bridgewater, NJ-(BUSINESSWIRE)-5G smartphones are expected to account for more than 40% of global shipments this year, IDC predicts. However, smartphones are expected to be only part of 5G devices. BPI predicts that the automotive industry will be of paramount importance to the use of 5G. To take advantage of that growth and enable 5G to scale up to its potential, telecommunications service providers are leveraging iconectiv TruOps Common Language to scale up all new 5G services with physical and virtual infrastructure. We are able to support you.

Today, iconectiv is bringing that expertise to a new partnership with the 5G Open Innovation Lab. The lab focuses on facilitating the development of new features and services that transform the enterprise. By participating in this global applied innovation ecosystem as a technology partner, iconectiv will work with 5G equipment providers, cloud service providers, academia, government agencies, telecommunications service providers, and early and late starters.

Michael O’Brien, Chief Product Officer at iconectiv, provides companies with a powerful new toolset for maximizing productivity, operational efficiency, revenue and customer satisfaction with 5G. Companies today want these benefits while the global economy is rejuvenating instead of a year or 18 months from now. Slow-moving rivals by introducing industry-standard naming, location, and network function rules into the 5GOI Labs ecosystem to simplify interconnection through standardized methods of identifying equipment, location, and network functions. We will help you gain a great competitive advantage.

Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of 5G Open Innovation Lab, said through leadership in its products and industry standards bodies, iconectiv helps service providers and their corporate customers establish secure, reliable and reliable communications globally. Has been highly evaluated. This unparalleled experience is invaluable to the fast-growing 5GOI Lab ecosystem as it quickly tracks innovative 5G solutions such as smart agriculture, intelligent transportation, manufacturing and logistics.

iconectiv brings decades of experience to keep networks, devices, and applications connected to more than 2 billion people every day. Network interconnection is important when deploying 5G services and can be simplified by using a common name to identify all network services, features, and locations. A common view is available across the network, and a common method for activating and tracking services is available. This will allow your network to operate as efficiently as possible, give all internal teams real-time access to critical data, and deploy services faster. This ultimately reduces the time to market for new, innovative and profitable investments.

For more information on iconectiv, please visit www.iconectiv.com. For more information on the lab and its ecosystem, please visit www.5GOILab.com.

About 5G Open Innovation Lab

5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab) is a global applied innovation ecosystem that enables businesses, academia, and government agencies to work with early and late start-ups to accelerate the development of new capabilities and market categories that transform the enterprise. .. Provides startups at all stages with unmatched access to the open platform and market needed to create, test, and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G and 5G-enabled technologies such as artificial intelligence and edge computing. .. We provide actionable knowledge and market insights to help our partners and member companies add value to their customers and enhance their bottom line in revenue and leadership. Ultimately, Labs is a global catalyst for transforming enterprises with intelligent software definition platforms. For more information on the lab and its ecosystem, please visit https://www.5GOILab.com/ or follow us on Twitter @ 5GOILab.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information easily, seamlessly and securely. Iconectivs’ wealth of experience in information services and its unrivaled numbering intelligence will help you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people use our platform every day to stay connected to their networks, devices and applications. Our software as a service (SaaS) solution as a cloud-based service covers network and operations management, numbering, reliable communication, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

