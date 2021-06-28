Intel is creating its own ARM rivals to fight Nvidia and Apple





Intel is working on a new system-on-chip (SoC) that competes with the ARM-based design that has dominated the mobile market for several years. Through a partnership with fabless chip designer SiFive, Intel has licensed IP to create its own 64-bit SoC built on 7nm nodes.

Last week, Intel announced a partnership with SiFive for the next Horse Creek platform. Intel uses SiFive’s P550 core to design the Horse Creek, SiFive’s “best-performing processor.” Intel said it plans to incorporate its own IP, such as DDR and PCIe, into the design.

Other than the P550 core and 7nm process, Intel hasn’t revealed anything about Horse Creek. The company is reportedly targeting embedded solutions with platforms such as smartphones and IoT devices. However, as SiFive’s most powerful core to date, Intel could push more licenses to more devices.

That’s not out of the question, given that Intel offered to buy SiFive for $ 2 billion in June. Perhaps under increasing pressure from Nvidia and its recent acquisition of ARM, the two companies have become closer together in the last few months. ARM dominates the embedded market, with a 90% market share in the mobile space.

Intel and SiFive are market leaders. In March, SiFive announced a partnership with Intel Foundry Services, bringing its RISC-V instruction set to Intel’s growing foundry business. The big advantage of RISC-V over other instruction set architectures (ISA) is that it is open source, so you can use the instruction set without paying royalties, and you can fine-tune it.

In addition to that fact, SiFive’s new core can give ARM a lot of heat. The P550 core licensed by Intel is said to have significantly improved performance per area compared to ARM. SiFive states that it can fit four P550 cores in about the same area as a single ARM Cortex-A75.

Intel has not announced when the first Horse Creek unit will be deployed, but current speculation suggests that 2022 is the target. Horse Creek has the potential to act as a test platform for Intel’s 7nm manufacturing process, and the company announced that it will bring it to market in 2023 with the launch of the Meteor Lake processor.

