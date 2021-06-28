TiMi Studios is preparing to release Contra Returns on mobile





Where does your company stand on the AI ​​recruitment curve? Please answer the AI ​​survey.

Chinese game developer TiMi Studios Group has announced that Contra Returns will debut this summer. Formal pre-registration for run-n-gun action games on iOS and Android devices begins today.

The game is a major launch of TiMi, based in Shenzhen, China, a division of Tencent. TiMi is the studio behind big games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, which has been downloaded over 500 million times. TiMi promises to add a fresh twist to the iconic retro arcade shooter with enhanced HD upgrades.

Contra is owned by Konami and has recently focused on free-to-play mobile and pachinko games rather than the vast library of console brands.

The game includes new characters, stories, and customizable weapons that unleash your skills. At the time of release, Contra Returns will have over 200 levels based on the original 5 new game modes (One Life mode, 1v1, 3v3 mode, etc.), player and device upgrades and customizations, and more.

Image Credit: TiMi Studios

Qiao Ju, director of Contra Returns at TiMi Studios Group, said in an email to GamesBeat that it’s been 30 years since Konami introduced Contra. Konami has licensed the franchise to TiMi.

Ju said it is a symbolic franchise of video games and has been loved by players for generations. Creating Contra Returns for mobile platforms is an opportunity to bring the joy of Contra to a new audience. As of today, Contra Returns is a hit on mobile devices in some parts of the world and has been enjoyed for generations.

According to Ju, the company has been developing this title for several years and has a team that is actively creating game updates.

Asked why Contra can work on mobile, Ju has seen many breakthroughs in the graphics quality of mobile games in recent years. Modern mobile players are expecting higher quality graphics in their games as more technical improvements are available. So you can see the new Contra Return with some updated art design and graphic details, but overall it sticks closely to the original style and fun.

Image credit: TiMi

According to Ju, Contra has always offered players the challenge of developing and performing complex battles with great skill.

Ju said he wanted to recreate that proficiency on mobile. And in addition to servicing this game, players need to be superior in player-versus-player (PvP) gameplay in order to be in harmony with their beloved player-versus-environment (PvE). I think you will enjoy the opportunity to show off your learning) Level.

TiMi has seen it as an opportunity to learn projects like Contra.

Image credit: TiMi

TiMi was an important strategy to extend the established game [intellectual property] IP to more platforms will help beloved franchises grow and grow with new audiences, Ju said. The games are created by various studios under TiMi, but there are great learning opportunities that come from working across the organization.

Another big game in TiMis is Call of Duty: Mobile mentioned above. It has been downloaded more than 500 million times since November 2019. HonorofKings has an average of over 100 million active users per day. With over 200 million registered users, the Arena of Valor is one of the most popular mobile esports titles in the world. Originally launched in 2008, the Speed ​​Drifters cart-style racing franchise has gained 700 million registered users over time.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/06/28/timi-studios-prepares-to-launch-contra-returns-on-mobile/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos