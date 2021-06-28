Luxshare-Tech leads the industry with QSFP112G





Milpitas, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-We have been working on developing unique solutions for QSFP112MSA, including industry promoters such as Alibaba Cloud, Baidu, Inspur, Inphi and H3C. A recent vote chose the Luxshares solution as the future industry direction.

As the demand for bandwidth increases, the need for single lane speeds in QSFPs is becoming 112 Gb / s. The QSFP112 is a module and cage / connector system based on the current QSFP form factor, supporting speeds of 112Gb / s per lane in a 4x lane QSFP system, aimed at enabling a QSFP400G interconnect ecosystem. MSA greatly helps traditional QSFP users upgrade their link bandwidth to 400G per port, reducing costs and migration time.

Luxshares’ unique solution significantly improves SI performance compared to other proposed solutions. Improved crosstalk, insertion loss, and reflection attenuation. In addition to SI, another advantage of connector design is that it is easy to fan out the 2xN footprint, especially the belly-to-belly layout, leading to cost savings in PCB design.

All innovative changes maintain backward compatibility with traditional QSFP modules such as optical transceivers and copper cables. The proposed QSFP112 module is also compatible with QSFP-DD800 cages and connectors.

Version 1.0 of the MSA specification has been released and can be downloaded from the MSA website (http://www.qsfp112.com).

About LUX SHARE-TECH

Luxshare-Tech is a global designer and manufacturer of cable assembly and connector system solutions for data centers, enterprises, and mobile networks.

Dedicated to innovation, flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, we work with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform the industry.

