Kazumi Mishima of the Tekken series owns Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 29-Nintendo





Kazumi Mishima of Tekken series owns Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 29th

Revenge is the best dish on stage at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! On June 29, Kazumi Mishima, who is burning revenge for the Tekken fighting game series, will participate in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game of the Nintendo Switch system as part of the Challenger Pack 10 DLC. Tekken series for decades. In a video hosted by Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the Super Smash Bros. series explained the details of the new Fighter Move Set and the details of the new Mishima Dojo Stage. To watch the entire video, please visit https://www.smashbros.com/en_US/.

Challenger Pack 10 is Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. The 2 is available for $ 29.99 and includes the ARMS game Min Min, Minecraft Steve & Alex, the FINAL FANTASY series Sephiroth, the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game Pyra / Mythra, and one unannounced fighter. It will be released later this year. Challenger Pack 10 can also be purchased individually for $ 5.99.

Nick Chavez, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Nintendo of Americas, has added yet another historic video game franchise to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster with the addition of Kazumi Mishima from Tekken. .. Introduced to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate through DLC, the new fighter offers players more ways to fight it and additional strategies to learn the perfect new skill.

Kazumi Mishima, who made her debut in the original Tekken game over 25 years ago, is one of the most famous faces in the famous fighting game series. Kazuya needs to understand the space between characters and focus on where to attack enemies in a 3D plane From the Iron Fist Arena, Super Smash Brothers where players need to attack enemies at 2D height and distance Move to the Ultimate Battlefield. With this change in gameplay dimension, Kazuya will showcase a special skill set for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate compared to the roots of Tekken.

In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kazuyas’ main attack is similar to a fighting move with Tekken, but his Devil’s Power is to give him the aerial jumps, smash attacks, and special moves known in the Super Smash Bros. series. It is being used. In games after the Tekken series, Kazuya can transform into a powerful winged demon. Players will find that Kazuya is activating this demon power for various jumps, smash attacks, and special movements at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The new stage players will receive at Challenger Pack 10’s Mishima Dojo is the Mishima Family Dojo, especially Kazuya’s father Heihachi. The dojo is closed in all directions, but the walls and ceiling can be destroyed by strong attacks, making the stage dangerous terrain. Due to the lack of a floating platform, the Mishima Dojo stage is more grounded than many other stages of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and requires new strategies when fighting.

After downloading Challenger Pack 10, players will receive 39 music tracks from the TEKKEN series. It is a mix of songs from previous franchise games and recent games. In addition, new paid Mii fighter costumes such as Shanti, Lloyd Irving, Dante and Dragonborn will be released with Kazuya Mishima.

For those who want to enjoy the fun of Super Smash Bros., the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo is here! ARMS Fighting Noodle Girl Minmin will be available for purchase at select retail stores in 2022.

For more information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, visit https://www.smashbros.com/en_US/ or https://smashbros.nintendo.com/buy/dlc/ to purchase the Game Fighters Pass DLC. ..

Keep in mind that Nintendo Switch has parental controls that allow adults to manage content that their children can access. For more information on other features, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

