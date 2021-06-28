Pokemon Bidoof celebration just keeps coming





news

Omar Banat published on June 28, 2021

After spending a weekend full of bidoof at Pokemon GO, the fun continues throughout the week and ends this Thursday. But today, Niantic announces some other features focused on Plump Mouse Pokemon, and other bonuses will be available between 10am and 8pm local time on July 1st.

As you may have noticed, bidoof appears more frequently in the wild. What’s more, they’re also learning new attacks (Thunderbolt, Ice Beam, Shadowball), and there’s also a special GO Battle League Cup focused on Pokemon. Bidoof cups will be available during the above period. As you can imagine, Bidoof can only be used in this PvP mode.

Please note that the Bidoof Cup is for a limited time, although other leagues and cups will continue to be available at the same time.

Even more absurd is that Bidoof will replace all raids during this period. Levels 1, 3, and 5 raids contain only Vippers, and mega raids are temporarily suspended. This is the first time a Pokemon other than the Legendary Pokemon has appeared in a level 5 raid.

Niantic also said that Vippa will appear in the wild at an incredibly high rate. However, the spawn frequency and the amount of bidoof are still a mystery.

You may find that the bidoof you pick up has a fitting-type attack superpower. This will be a big move for the Vipper Cup as it is very effective against the normal type.

In addition, Team GO Rocket Grunts can take part in the fun by increasing the amount of Shadow Bidoof that appears on the team.

Finally, for the last feature Niantic announced today, there’s an event-only special research story, which seems to be the first of Pokemon GO with a branched storyline. The choices you make in this special study will affect the course of the story and part of the event itself.

It has also been revealed that the Vippa Hat avatar item will be part of the Special Research Completion Reward, but no further details are given on the content of the new Special Research.

Last but not least, the current Triple Catch XP Bonus will increase to a 4x Catch XP Bonus. Combine this with Lucky Eggs to temporarily earn an 8x Catch XP Bonus.

If you want to check out the official release about upcoming Bidoof fun from the Pokemon GO team, you can find it here.

