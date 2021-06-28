Microsoft publishes first test build of Windows 11





Microsoft today is offering the first build of Windows 11, officially released on June 28, to insider testers in the development channel. Build 2200.51 includes some of the features that Microsoft showed at the announcement of Windows 11 last week. The first official preview of the new store app is also available to today’s testers, as well as a test build of Office with an updated UI for better compatibility with Windows 11.

Preview Build 22000 features a new start and taskbar, centralized lock screen elements and text, widgets, snap layouts, redesigned settings, new Windows sounds and themes, and more. The currently available preview of Windows 11 includes[Chat with Teams]It does not include buttons or updated versions of Microsoft apps such as Photos. All of these will be provided in a later test build. And while the store preview tester we got today shows off a new design, it doesn’t yet include other features such as the ability to run Android apps.

The new “ready-to-use” setup experience is part of today’s test build. This includes access to new animations and a new “Get Started app” (if you want to try it out). Microsoft also allows a subset of Insider testers to try out features that provide an estimated time to restart updates as part of today’s build. This information is[スタート]Under[電源]It will be displayed in the menu.

Windows 11 testers can see the ability to rearrange “pinned” apps and recently accessed content in a paginated grid, which is part of the new Start Experience. The search box is not yet part of a new start. But the new Notification Center and Quick Settings are. By clicking or tapping the date and time, the user can open the Notification Center and view the calendar view for the month (or weeks if needed).

The new File Explorer (an updated version that insider testers saw in March) now gets the command bar instead of the ribbon. The more commonly used commands take precedence, allowing app developers to extend new context menus at some point. Officials said Microsoft has visually tweaked the settings menu to make it more beautiful and easier to navigate.

Widget options now give users access to calendars, MSN weather, MSN news, local traffic, Microsoft To Do lists, and photos from OneDrive. You can access the widget from a new icon on the taskbar. Swipe left using touch or the WIN + W shortcut.

Testers can also try out the ability to personalize the touch keyboard and “voice input” (two features that insiders have already tested until recently). Today’s build also includes improved three-finger and four-finger touch gestures. New pen menu. Display improvements, such as how to increase the dynamic refresh rate. Automatic HDR support; improved app support for multiple displays.

If you have a PC with Wi-Fi 6E support and a WiFi 6E-enabled router, Windows 11 including today’s test builds has built-in support.

Microsoft has detailed the features of Test Build 22000 in today’s blog post. The blog post also contains a list of known issues in today’s build.

(Click the image to enlarge)

Credit: Microsoft

To test the first official Windows 11 build, you need to sign up as a Windows Insider in the development channel. (Beta and release channels will also get a test build of Windows 11 at some point.)

As Microsoft officials warned last week, the ability to download official Windows 11 preview builds to existing PCs ensures that those same PCs will run the final Windows 11 release, which will begin rolling out later this year. It’s not a thing. Microsoft has raised the hardware requirements for Windows 11, but it tells us exactly that it’s not really possible at this time to know for sure whether an existing PC will support the following operating systems: I did a terrible job.

In addition, officials said last week: “For all Windows Insiders who have installed builds from DevChannel on their PC by June 24, 2021, the PC is the minimum hardware requirement.”

Those who have already downloaded the official Windows 11 build today say it will install successfully on top of the leaked Windows 11 build.

As officials said last week, some new PCs preloaded with Windows 11 will be available this holiday season. Microsoft plans to make it available to some Windows 10 users who “seek” Windows 11 this fall on their hardware, and more existing Windows 10 users should be able to get the release in early 2022. is. Cannot install due to hardware restrictions. You can stay in Windows 10. A new Windows 10 feature update, Windows 1021 H2, will be released this fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-rolls-out-first-test-build-of-windows-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos