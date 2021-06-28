Apple reportedly stretches the iPad Pro to 14-inch and 16-inch Maru





Apple may be considering increasing the size of the iPad Pro display, reportedly, including 14-inch and 16-inch versions.

The rumbling comes from Bloomberg sources who claim to be familiar with Apple’s engineering plans.

If Apple chooses to bring the device beyond the proof-of-concept stage, talkative people said it would take years before it hits the shelves.

According to Lim, Apple has engineers and designers looking for a larger iPad that could hit the shelves in the next few years at the earliest. According to newswire prominent Apple fortune-teller Mark Garman, Apple is focusing on the iPad Proin designed in its current size in 2022, so it’s unlikely that it will happen next year, and it’s possible that it won’t come at all. It is said that there is sex.

The Cupertino-based company plans to announce a version of the iPad Pro next year with wireless charging. The redesigned machine also includes a fully glass back that replaces the standard aluminum enclosure used on existing models.

Apple first announced the iPad Pro in 2015. Unlike the iPad and iPad Mini, it was positioned as a legitimate computing device that could replace the Mac for some tasks.

Over time, Apple has built on this proposal to offer tablet-specific versions of iOS for the iPad (as expected, called the iPad OS) and peripherals like the Magic Keyboard Case. The latest iPad Pro uses the same M1 processor as the first-generation Apple Silicon Mac.

The 14-inch or 16-inch iPad Pro can be useful for anyone who wants to use the device for creative work, even if it’s a bit cumbersome to use as a tablet.

Still, the lockeddown nature of the iPad OS can be a limiting factor in some way. While many Mac experts may find the potential for larger, more portable tablets (Microsoft Surface) appealing, restrictions on app distribution on the iPad can be a deterrent. ..

