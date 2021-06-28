Indigenous activist and feminist Mary Two Ax Early celebrated on Google Doodle





Toronto-Indigenous human rights activist and feminist Mary Two Ax Early, who has been fighting sexism for decades under the Canadian Indian Act of 1876, celebrates the 36th anniversary of her groundbreaking law on Google Doodle. It was commemorated.

Born in the Kahnawake Reserve in Quebec in 1911, Two-Ax Earley proposed a law change after losing legal Indian status as a result of marrying a non-status man. In 1967 she co-founded an equal rights organization for women in India, and on June 28, 1985, Bill C-31 was approved by the King and regained the status of women lost in marriage. ..

Google Doodle is a daily-changing image and animation on the Google Country homepage that celebrates prominent historical figures, events, holidays, and achievements. The Two-Ax Earley graffiti was born in Kahnawake, a Mohawk tribe of Starhorn, an artist who likes Two-Ax Earley.

In my personal experience, her story wasn’t taught at school or anywhere else. In a Q & A posted by Google, Mr. Horn said it was an honor to play such a small role in helping her visually convey a high-impact story to the world.

Despite the passage of the C-31 amendment, the returning female child was unable to pass on to future generations until the 2019 bill C-3 passed the issue. , The element of sexism remained in the Indian Act. Ax Earley died in 1996 at the age of 84.

Horn knew to people how her graffiti led to the name of Two-Ax Earleys associated with the modifications she and her allies fought, and how her achievements also affected non-indigenous women and rights. He said he wanted to get it.

I also want her to be seen as the patriarch of Kanien Kehaka, wise, sweet and strong, Horn said. I want young people in Kanien Kehaka to learn about her, take pride in her story, and know that they too can make a big difference for the world, the community, and for themselves and their families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/indigenous-activist-and-feminist-mary-two-axe-earley-celebrated-in-google-doodle-1.5488711

