Leverage agile technology to grow your business





With increasing cyber threats and changing team work styles and approaches to locations, companies need more tools to help them navigate today’s complex IT environments.

After working in the financial technology industry for 30 years, VerdantTCS founder, president and chief visionary officer Mike Shollack foresaw this need and provided high-quality, industry-leading technology services and cyber protection for businesses of all sizes. We have built a business to offer.

SMEs may imagine that managed IT, cloud, and consulting services are reserved for large companies and financial institutions, but in reality, all companies in all types of industries come from expert support. You can benefit from it.

In fact, having a full IT staff with Chief Technology Officer can be an exorbitant cost for a company operating on lean resources. In addition to salary, benefits, equipment and software costs, ancillary cybersecurity solutions from external vendors can shift focus and funding from the company’s key goals in total.

The Verdant TCS MSP (Managed Services Provider) contract gives enterprises access to a team of experts who handle day-to-day technical operations such as upgrades, software, hardware, security, and monitoring, as well as an available help desk. For all employees for on-the-spot needs. This basically replaces the need of your internal IT team. With the addition of virtual CTO options that can help you budget your IT, review and integrate costs, and create future technology plans, all the details are addressed from one provider.

Verdant TCS is more than just a replacement for the full staff of IT professionals, it is a partner that employs a multi-layered approach that is uniquely tailored to your individual business or industry. The company’s cloud solutions include custom security, network, and management contracts tailored to the unique needs of each client. Verdant TCS is also proactive, rather than the retroactive failure / repair model that many other services rely on, for companies to change technology, security risks, regulatory changes, industry guidelines, and more. Helps to stay ahead of the curve. The lush TCS client will eventually be more efficient. Equipped to protect your data, customers and brands. And they are in a bigger position to grow their business.

In addition to the traditional SaaS (Software as a Service) monthly billing subscription method, Verdant TCS adopts a flat rate for each package, each user, and each month, and is flexible so that it can be expanded or contracted according to the needs of the company. Create cost dynamics.

The solutions offered include vAlmond Security Rating, a custom-designed platform that allows Verdant TCS to evaluate and understand the security structure of an enterprise and make continuous improvements. As threats from cybercriminals are constantly evolving, Verdant TCS monitors and updates its security assessments daily for a faster and more proactive response.

Verdant Canopy provides secure website hosting, secure DNS hosting, and secure application hosting. With Canopy, businesses can rest assured that their websites are more secure and more protected against cyber exploits such as ransomware, distributed denial of service (DDOS), spear phishing, and phishing / bishing campaigns.

And as more employees clock in remotely, telecommuting solutions are more business-related than ever. It includes all the benefits of Verdant TCS managed IT services built into the remote laptop bundle, enabling and protecting offsite employees as safely as internal employees.

Whether consulting, solutions or services, companies form a partnership strengthened by Verdant TCS’s responsiveness, commitment, breakthrough research, and proactive problem-solving.

With the recent addition of the vAlmond Initiative and Chief Innovation Officer Mat Nguyen, who heads the Cloud Solutions for Financial Services business unit, Verdant TCS has leveraged more than 18 years of industry expertise to take vAlmond and its clients to the next level. To do. level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://grbj.com/sponsored-content/harnessing-agile-technology-to-grow-your-business/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos