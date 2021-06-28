Hit iPhone Controller Backbone One Wins Xbox Game Pass Partnership With XCloud’s iOS Launch Today – TechCrunch





Backbone One, the killer iPhone gamepad introduced here at the end of last year, has just won the mother of all alliances of game accessories. It will be bundled with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will be released on iOS today along with the xCloud Game Streaming Service.

As part of the deal, Backbone will be bundled with the Xbox Game Pass, stamped with Designed for Xbox, and will be the closest you’ve ever seen on a portable Xbox.

In my last article, I focused on how Backbone cleverly uses the accessory API built into iOS to provide very sophisticated functionality for cross-game dashboards. We’ve updated our dashboard to improve the display of games, the publishing of new games, and sharing with friends in killer play with clipping features. It’s one of the best gaming apps I’ve seen on iOS in the last few years and has great potential to create a cross-universe place to play for the world’s largest gaming audience.

BackboneOne’s capture button works with Xbox Cloud Gaming and can be shared as a link. You can also use the new Xbox Game Pass feed and the same interface to navigate between Xbox and iOS games. Xbox Remote Play also has a big call. This feature hasn’t been fully utilized yet and is actually very good for current generation consoles.

This package leverages AppClip to show the AR version of Backbone running xCloud for those who are happening with retail packages in stores.

The backbone team continues to impress with its sophisticated and ingenious integration and solid instincts. Although the team’s game controller pedigree is shown (some members of the original Xbox 360 controller team worked in the backbone), the software aspect is the most striking. The way Backbone integrates the gaming experience across AAA iOS ports such as Warzone, Minecraft, Xbox, Playstation RemotePlay, and today’s native xCloud games is a way that no individual player, including Apple, has for mobile games. It feels like the way of the future Somehow it worked.

Although xCloud games are web-based, they are treated and displayed as native apps within Backbones. I personally played a lot of Destiny 2 on the backbone Stadia and it feels great. I can’t wait to integrate directly into the dash with clipping and social, like today’s Xbox cloud titles.

Now that the team is curating, the game discovery, download, and play experience is better with Backbone installed than with the Apple Arcade. It also has a very sophisticated linking mechanism that allows you to download the app directly from the App Store if you find a clip of the app shared in your feed. This is how Internet native players want to find and play new games. This is a continuously hyperlinked world of games and streams that allows you to view, follow, and play without having to stop to manually search for something.

Also, finding a game longs for a world where you can not only download the game, but also watch the clips shared by your friends, tap them and play single-level or matches that you’ll be hooked on before you buy. Let me do it. game. It will be a killer acquisition on-ramp for new players.

The partnership with Microsoft means that anyone who buys the backbone for $ 99 on the website or at the Microsoft store will get a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate. This is the absolute best deal for new customers considering that the GPU alone is $ 45. This should be a big boost for Backbone as a young game startup.

