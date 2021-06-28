Here’s how to download the video and stream the 4K programming





YouTube TV already comes with an all-you-can-eat DVR, but now you can download videos in case you’re offline.

However, the new 4K Plus feature also includes 4K streaming for live TV, so it’s offered at an additional charge of $ 19.99 per month. It uses CNN, Disney, ESPN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, TNT and USA, in addition to YouTube TV’s current monthly subscription price of $ 64.95, plus more than 85 TV channels, including local channels. I can do it.

However, current YouTube TV customers can try 4K Plus for free for 30 days. Also, sign up now to get new features for $ 9.99 a year before going up to the regular $ 19.99 price.

YouTube TV Product Manager Kathryn Smith has also added 5.1 Dolby Surround Sound in his blog post. It will be rolled out to some streaming devices in the coming weeks. “You can watch the movie right away as if you were in the theater, and surround sound audio can further enhance your viewing experience,” she said.

4K Plus subscribers get unlimited streams on their home Wi-Fi network (three are available with a standard subscription).

4K and Dolby surround sound options could be useful to Olympic fans as NBC plans to broadcast prime-time coverage in 4K with high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos sound. .. Live competitions for the Golf Channel and the Olympic Channel (both available on YouTube TV) will also be displayed in 4K HDR.

Currently, when you search for “4K” on YouTube TV, most of the results are from Discovery 4K, 4K Nat Geo, and 4K Tastemade. According to the service guide, NBC, Fox Sports and ESPN are not planning to broadcast 4K sports over the next eight days.

