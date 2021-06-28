Google’s (GOOG) advertising business was investigated by the Antitrust Department of Biden’s Department of Justice.





U.S. Department of Justice antitrust investigators have stepped up scrutiny of Google’s digital advertising market practices in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter. It shows that they are actively pursuing.

Antitrust law firm staff interviewed multiple Google competitors about their practices in the advertising technology market, discussed early-stage investigations and asked them not to be identified, according to people familiar with the company’s second. Targeting important businesses. ..

The Justice Department has already sued Google last year, Alphabet Inc. Said that the company it owns is abusing its advantage in Internet search, which is its biggest business. Additional proceedings, including whether to file a second proceeding, may depend on a person elected by US President Joe Biden as a deputy attorney in the antitrust department. It is up to the individual to continue, and the government may take no action against the company.

The government is also collecting evidence from existing proceedings and investigations in other jurisdictions, focusing on Google’s business of advertising on other websites, one said. The Justice Department declined to comment. Google representatives didn’t immediately respond to comment requests.

Google, which many act as the home page of the Internet, is under strict antitrust scrutiny by regulators around the world, and investigations into its business practices are skyrocketing. The ongoing collection of antitrust department information about Google’s display business raises concerns about the enforcement of additional regulations on the largest market and home of the US Internet giant.

The news comes shortly after technical critic Lina Khan was identified as the new chairman of the US Federal Trade Commission, and a formal European Union investigation into whether Google abused its leading position in the advertising technology market. Was announced shortly after the announcement. The company made a concession to the French government this month to make digital auctions more equitable.

Google is already facing three antitrust proceedings at home. One was led by the Department of Justice, and two were raised by a coalition of US Attorney Generals.

The company, based in Mountain View, California, owns a major part of the online advertising market. In addition to advertising purchase services for marketers and advertising sales services for publishers, both operate exchanges that complete transactions at ultra-fast auctions.

These exchanges act like online stock trading platforms with an automated bidding process. Competitors and publishers have complained that Google will leverage some of this vast network, including ad exchange, to benefit other areas and kneeling rivals. Overall, these ad tech products generated $ 23 billion in total revenue for Internet giants last year. Google claims to pay web publishers much of the sales of these advertising technologies.

When the Justice Department began investigating Google under Attorney General William Barr, he talked to long-time enemies of tech giants such as News Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Yelp Inc., and various concerns about Google, ad tech. .. In October, the ministry sued Google for other reasons, claiming that the company had taken anti-competitive measures to increase its search engine monopoly. Two months later, a Texas-led US state group sued Google for tampering with the digital advertising market. At that time, it was unclear if the Justice Department was interested in investigating Google’s advertising technology business.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has led the addition of 14 other states and territories to target Google’s display advertising business, but must also address staff rebellion and allegations of corruption. It didn’t. The existing proceedings allege that Google has made an illegal transaction to operate a digital advertising auction by granting Facebook Inc. access to “information, speed, and other benefits” that other market participants do not have. did. Google has denied all cheating.

