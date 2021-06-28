WOX Brings AI to Ozone Bleach and Denim Finishes – Sourcing Journal





Wiser Tech is an innovation and technology company that has embarked on transforming the textile industry today. Turkey-based world-class R & D centers have been committed to advanced technologies that will revolutionize the denim finishing process. “WOX, the first product of these technologies, is physically composed of an ozone drum and a generator, but mentally, it was designed as a network object that provides data to artificial intelligence algorithms.” Said Fuat Gozacan, founder of WiserTech. “This feature is the first in the industry.”

Related article

Here, Gozacan talked with the Sourcing Journal about AI-based WOX systems and their uniqueness in the denim finishing technology industry.

You introduced a new ozone finishing technology last month. How did the WOX journey begin?

WOX’s starting point is based on Wiser Wash, a patented and award-winning ozone bleaching process introduced into the denim industry in 2017. This eliminates standard pumice stones and toxic chemicals and bleaches with just 200 ml of water and ozone. Still, the results are always gorgeous and the contrast is bright. Our innovation and technology company, WiserTech, has been working on advanced technology that takes WiserWash one step further. That’s how we came to develop WOX.

What technology is built into WOX?

Thanks to hardware technology, and more importantly, software algorithms running in the cloud allow “smart” WOX to identify and analyze processing and maintenance requirements and continue uninterrupted. In other words, AI algorithms define their own needs and become smarter as they progress. Just touching a hot object will burn your hand and you will not touch it next time. Similarly, AI algorithms analyze inputs and outputs and make inferences learned for future situations.

How does WOX help alleviate some of the challenges in denim production?

We have been in the denim industry for over 25 years and are familiar with the difficulties experienced during the denim finishing process, including long cycle times, limited production capacity and poor quality bleaching results. WOX remedies all these issues as follows: Unique AI-based technology.

Therefore, when designing WOX, I wanted to make the process more practical. A user-friendly control panel, ergonomic drums, and an easily accessible filter drawer are some of the features that make WOX easier to use. LED progressing on the drum adds visual elements to track and follow up the process. Each color and blinking setting of this color modulation represents a different stage. These benefits allow businesses to use their workforce much more efficiently.

What are the benefits of using an AI system to use ozone?

First, the amount of ozone required for the process can be precisely adjusted by the user. But more importantly, it maximizes operational and environmental safety during ozone generation and post-treatment disposal. WOX can diagnose itself, thanks to sensors that are located in different parts of the system and serve different purposes. Identify and prevent potential anomalies at all stages of the ozone bleaching process. For example, the lifespan of critical components is monitored by AI algorithms. Therefore, anomalies that occur towards the end of their life can be detected quickly without causing problems or downtime.

How is WOX different from the existing ozone machines on the market?

We do not define WOX as an ozone machine, but as a system that makes the ozone bleaching process smarter and more traceable. What this means is that WOX technology automatically and continuously tracks the status of ozone machines, instantly detects failures and malfunctions, and enables companies to identify and remedy problems.

Therefore, it does not compare with the existing ozone machines on the market. We want it to compete with itself. For this reason, we have created a system that is constantly improving with software that is constantly learning and evolving.

Click here for more information on Wiser Tech’s AI Ozone Bleaching WOX System.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/denim/denim-innovations/wiser-tech-wox-ai-ozone-bleaching-denim-finishing-287179/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos