Netflix app updates add great new features, but not for the iPhone • BGR





It’s been about five years since we downloaded Netflix shows and movies to our smartphones and tablets, and Netflix has extended this functionality to Windows 10 PCs as well. What’s more, recent Netflix app updates have added some features to improve offline viewing capabilities. When you turn on smart download, the Netflix app will automatically delete the episode you’ve finished watching and download the next episode. The app can also suggest what to download and watch next, based on your preferences.

Netflix is ​​testing another great feature for offline downloads and is ready to make it available to more users. This is playback support for partially downloaded content. As is often the case with all-new features, Android rolls out, so all Netflix customers who prefer to download content to their device for offline viewing will use it first. Not.

Today’s Top Deal Prime Day # 1 smart home gadget is back on sale and you can earn $ 40 credits on Amazon’s key promotions!Price: $ 29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive fees Buy now BGR may receive fees Netflix app updates

Viewing partially downloaded content doesn’t sound very exciting. It’s a bit sad because it emphasizes a serious problem in the era of high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Internet, if anything. Not all Internet users have access to these fast downloads at all times. This is the only reason why you want to watch partially downloaded episodes and movies.

It’s not too annoying if you notice that the episode or movie you want to download to your smartphone or laptop hasn’t been downloaded before you leave home or turn on airplane mode. At least part of that content has been downloaded, and Netflix allows you to watch partial downloads as long as you’re happy with it.

Another potential use case is to monitor partially downloaded content on devices that continue to download. You may be in a situation where the internet is not very fast and you may want to start watching Netflix movies and TV shows while downloading. It’s unclear if this kind of feature is possible on Android, or if partial content can only be displayed when the download stops. “Once you’ve regained a strong enough connection, you can choose to end the download and continue watching,” Netflix explains.

Netflix allows Android users to watch partially downloaded content Image Source: Netflix

Currently, if the file has not been downloaded, you will not be able to view the downloaded content. The above example shows what a partial Netflix content viewing experience would look like. You need to go to the download folder in the app. At that point, you will be notified if you can watch content that has not been downloaded.

The screenshot above also shows that the app will notify you of the feature when you visit the download screen so you can see if it works on your device.

To enjoy partial downloads (albeit fun), you need an Android tablet or smartphone running the latest version of the Netflix app. “We plan to test it on iOS in the coming months,” the company said. Similarly, Verge reports that the Downloads for You feature, which automatically downloads recommended titles based on preference, will soon begin testing on the iPhone.

Today’s Top Deal Nest Learning Thermostat is somehow back to Prime Day prices!List Price: $ 207.99 Price: $ 199.00 Discount: $ 8.99 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/netflix-app-update-adds-an-awesome-new-feature-but-not-for-iphones-5934921/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos