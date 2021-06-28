Xbox Cloud Gaming for iOS is now available in GamePass Ultimate





Microsoft announced Monday that browser-based Xbox Cloud Gaming will officially release an open beta for iPhone, iPad, and Windows 10 (or Windows 11!) PCs, leaving a limited beta from the end of April.

At the same time, my favorite iPhone controller, The BackboneOne, which mimics the physical experience of Nintendo Switch such as Razer Kishi, joins the Designed for Xbox program and has certain features designed to make you feel more personal. I will. Playing on an Xbox or standalone device.

Read more: XboxCloud Gaming Beta Hands-on: How to play Xbox games on your iPad or laptop

Xbox Cloud Gaming, formerly known as Project xCloud, allows you to play a subset of Xbox Game Pass games from clouds such as Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now on non-console devices. Like everyone else, follow Amazon Luna’s lead to using web apps to circumvent Apple’s App Store policy, which effectively shuts out cloud gaming apps. For Windows PCs, you can play games that your system may not have the power or space to run locally through the game pass for your PC.

Backbone One will receive the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free for three months ($ 1 savings over Microsoft’s current three-month promotion).

The Backbone One gamepad is slightly different from Microsoft’s own Xbox controller layout, but uses a similar layout. However, Backbone’s software is one of the keys to success, making it easy for current owners to update their controllers to get new features. Compatible with all iPhones running iOS 13 or later.

Backbone one gamepad.

Lori Grunin / CNET

For example, we already have a dedicated gameplay capture button that allows us to tag gameplay and share it as a link, incorporating a dynamic feed. It’s also designed for use in all mobile games, so it can act as a central hub for these titles.

Currently playing: Watch this: Starfield and Halo Infinite are Microsoft stars …

9:03

