Google joins the O-RAN Alliance to support the realization of AI-powered 5G networks





Google LLC today announced that it will join the O-RAN Alliance, a consortium of carriers and technology companies working to streamline the global communications infrastructure.

Telecommunications networks have multiple components. One of them is the so-called RAN, or radio access network. This is an industry term for a cell tower where carriers provide Internet coverage to their subscribers. The O-RAN Alliance aims to strengthen the carrier cell tower using technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The cell tower consists of a number of individual subcomponents, including an antenna, a server that processes the signals that pass through it, software that manages workflows, and a myriad of auxiliary systems. Historically, carriers purchased most of these components from a single supplier. Often, the software of one supplier could not be combined with an antenna or server manufactured by another company, limiting carrier options.

The O-RAN Alliance aims to change that. The consortium is developing specifications that allow cell tower subsystems created by different suppliers to interoperate. In other words, widespread adoption of consortium specifications will allow one supplier’s cell tower software to be combined with another supplier’s servers.

This effort has attracted Google’s attention because the interoperability of the sub-components that the O-RAN Alliance is trying to achieve could open the door to entirely new ways of running carrier networks. The result is new revenue opportunities for search and cloud giants.

When a carrier no longer needs to purchase a server from a particular supplier, the server can be replaced with an off-the-shelf machine for a fraction of the price as a prerequisite for running that supplier’s cell tower software. In addition, carriers can combine software from different providers without hardware-related compatibility constraints.

Once carriers can effectively run applications compatible with the O-RAN specification on Cell Tower, companies such as Google can sell software that helps them manage their networks. One of the goals of the O-RAN Alliance is to allow operators to install artificial intelligence software to optimize their connections. Another purpose is to use virtualization software to effectively divide a cell tower into multiple virtual cell towers so that they can be shared by multiple different carriers.

Google is targeting this early market with its Anthos for Telecom platform. The platform is intended to act as a type of operating system for carrier applications, much like Google’s Android is the operating system for running mobile apps. The O-RAN Alliance standard will allow operators to deploy Anthos for Telcom more easily and practically, potentially expanding Google’s sales opportunities.

By joining the O-RAN Alliance, Google can support specification development and drive industry adoption. The search giant shared some details about the plan in today’s relocation announcement.

First, Google plans to work with the O-RAN Alliance to achieve the consortium’s goal of applying AI software to cell towers. Our vision is to work with the O-RAN Alliance to enable safe, autonomous, self-healing cloud-native intelligent networks for machine learning, large-scale data processing, and geospatial analysis on Google Cloud. Executives Amol Phadke and Ankur Jain posted on their blog today.

Analysis and automation are separate priorities. Phadke and Jain believe that over the next few years, this journey will be accelerated by moving entirely to cloud-native networking, bringing end-to-end multi-domain automation and rich analytics. Leveraging Google’s experience in building its own global network, it has fueled innovation and accelerated O-RAN initiatives in this area.

Google may work with some of our carrier’s customers to provide clues about the analytics and automation features that the company envisions. In May, search giant announced an extensive cloud computing agreement with Vodafone Group PLC. As part of the project, Google is building a cloud-based analytics and automation system that can identify technical issues in the network before carriers impact customers and, in some cases, use machine learning to automatically fix them. To support.

The O-RAN Alliance already has more than 200 members, but Google’s decision to register is a major milestone for the group. Google operates one of the most sophisticated networks in the world, some with a wide range of in-house designed submarine internet cables. The company is SpaceX Corp. We are working with you to link your network to the StarLink constellation of low earth orbit Internet satellites. The considerable networking know-how that search giants bring to the table can be of great benefit to the O-RAN Alliance.

Perhaps equally noteworthy is Google’s proven track record of driving adoption of new open source technologies in the industry. From programming languages ​​like Go to the Android mobile operating system, which provides the foundation for billions of mobile devices around the world, to Kubernetes, the industry-wide default choice for container orchestration, Google has software innovation. It has a long history. Phadke and Jain pointed out.

Successful interoperability standards for the O-RAN Alliance require good adoption between carriers and network suppliers, which will determine Google’s even more important participation.

